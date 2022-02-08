Ateyapi Mentoring Program carves warm place of student support

As Nicole Prairie Chicken sat and talked with two students at North Middle School right around lunchtime, the students were clearly at ease. They were considering what they liked best about the Ateyapi Mentoring Program with Prairie Chicken, their mentor.

“You get to exercise,” said Raymond, an eighth-grader who said he liked going to the YMCA. He also liked going to the Golden Corral.

And Jaydon, who’s in seventh grade, enjoyed concocting dishes such as a Ramen Stir Fry.

“I like baking or cooking,” he said. Later he said his favorite subject is math, and he saw some connections between math and the measuring a person does when cooking.

The Ateyapi Mentoring Program began in 1994 in Rapid City Area Schools, explained Bruce Long Fox, executive director of Rural America Initiatives since 1992. The program is run by RAI, and it’s described on the RAI website as “a mentoring program led by American Indian mentors who are drug and alcohol free, and knowledgeable about Lakota culture.”

Students who are Native and non-Native are eligible to join the program. But staff members do say there’s a waiting list.

Stephanie Savoy, the Ateyapi Middle School and High School coordinator, emphasized the particular importance of adult mentors during the stressful times of the past two years. She recalled a message written recently by a student in the program.

“One of the students we serve had written to her mentor,” she said. “She was thankful for Ateyapi being there. She was starting to feel suicidal – she was feeling very depressed. Ateyapi gave her the chance to get out of the house for a little while and see other students and spend time with her mentor. That really helped her get out from that depression.”

The RAI website is filled with statistics that show the program’s effectiveness. Long Fox also cited one of the markers of success.

“It increases attendance,” he said, noting that attendance is up to about 90 percent among students who participate.

Long Fox also said strong mentoring work at Central High School cut the dropout rate to 31% by 2019, about half the rate where it had stood years earlier.

Prairie Chicken noted some of the topics on students’ minds as they talk to her.

“They might talk about who their favorite relative might be,” she said, noting that family often comes up in conversation and takes a variety of forms.

Prairie Chicken earned the Ateyapi YES Mentor of the Year title for last school year. The acronym refers to Youth Engagement in Sports, the emphasis of Prairie Chicken’s mentoring at North Middle School.

“It focuses on wellness, and on incorporating exercise and nutrition,” she said.

As Savoy reflected on the mentoring from a coordinator’s perspective, she considered the overall values flowing through the work.

“We always talk to our students about our values as Lakota,” she said.

Savoy pointed to particularly large populations of Native students in Central High School and North Middle School.

“There’s a higher population of Native American students, but a low population of Native adults working in the schools,” Savoy said.

Long Fox also noted the role of identity for the students in the program – and the various ways that may be communicated by a mentor.

“I’ve always said that identity is important to them,” he said. “Just the fact that they’re relating to a sober adult Native person kind of helps them not only with relationships but also with values … A lot goes on between the mentor and the mentee without language.”

Long Fox stressed the role of the mentor as a role model, “what we call ikce wicasa or winyan, the common man or woman.”

That role, he reiterated, emerges in ordinary interactions that don’t necessarily involve words.

“They live by the Lakota values, and they conduct themselves by the Lakota values,” he said of the mentors. “A lot of that is learned by the students interacting with the mentor, non-verbally.”

Deborah Gangloff, who coordinates development and publicity for Rural America Initiatives, emphasized the feeling of home that students may experience in the program.

“People tell me that in the Ateyapi program they felt like it was a place where they were secure and safe, and it felt like home,” she said. “Especially in a big school … kids can get lost. It’s good for them to have a place where they can feel accepted and supported and loved.”

Twenty-two students are enrolled in the program at North Middle School, along with about 30 students at Central High School. Savoy said students will be enrolling at Rapid City and Stevens high schools, as well, and the plan is for mentors to return to elementary schools next school year.

The high school mentors have also just begun administering an after-school health program to students.

Eight mentors – full-time paid positions – are in the program, including three at Central High School, and one each at Rapid City High School, Stevens High School and North Middle School. Two more mentors are Ateyapi Lakota Language mentors at RAI’s Head Start program. Federal funds separate from RCAS’s federal funding sources pay for the program, along with area donations.

“We’re in a lean year,” Long Fox said. “I would like to thank the NDN Collective. They gave us $50,000 (each year for two years) to put two mentors at Central on top of our federal funding. We also got one mentor from Gwendolyn L. Stearns Foundation. Those are local funding sources that are helpful when the federal funders aren’t around.”

Long Fox mentioned multiple other local or area funding sources as well.

“There’s less federal funding over the last two years,” Long Fox added, noting at least a couple of reasons for that.

Long Fox said federal support for the programming began to wane several years ago, but he hopes that it will rebound.

Another reason the program is in a leaner year, Long Fox explained, is that the Administration for Native Americans program – under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – allows two consecutive three-year grants, but then requires one year off.

“Well, this year is our sit-out year,” Long Fox said. “This spring, we’ll be eligible (to apply) again.”

That means, Long Fox said, that two mentors are slated to return to the elementary schools next school year.

Long Fox described transportation as a key function of the program.

“That’s one of the major roles we play for the kids,” he said. “We get them home from school, especially when it’s cold like this. And during the summer time we take them around the Black Hills – we take them everywhere. A lot of the time, if they’re low-income, they don’t get that opportunity.”

Prairie Chicken described different sorts of interaction with the children she mentors, from the lunchroom to the hallways to after-school activities. She also visits students who are in in-school suspension, sometimes tutoring them.

“I’ve assisted the ISS teachers with speaking with some of our Native students,” she said. She helps students, too, to stay on track with their studies and to avoid distractions.

“There are a lot of outside factors,” she said. “They try their best, and then once they get into school it’s a little hard for them to focus.”

Prairie Chicken, who is Oglala Lakota, said she’s made connections with students both non-Native and Native. For Native students who might be struggling, she can provide a thoughtful, grounded presence that helps them to feel at home.

“I really see that having a Native presence often helps,” she said.

People seeking more information may visit https://www.ruralamericainitiatives.org/ateyapi-mentoring.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.