Author brings stories to life for toddlers at Rapid City Public Library

On a Friday morning, Leah Nixon was absorbing the rhythmic cadences of Rosalinde Block, an author from New York City who was reading to a cluster of young children and adults gathered in the Rapid City Public Library. But Nixon was also thinking about how her daughter Ellie was processing the words.

Ellie is 6 months old.

“As an artist I’m interested in what they can understand as the months go on,” Nixon said. “It’s amazing seeing what she understands and what she’s aware of in the books.”

Nixon, of Rapid City, is an illustrator and a co-owner of a stationary company.

Block’s reading is one of a range of book-based activities offered by the Rapid City Public Library – along with other area libraries – for small children. The importance of reading, and early learning in general, is something that educators have been emphasizing for some time. Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon, for instance, talked in a recent address about the vital role early learning plays.

Staff members at the Rapid City Public Library are taking those sorts of words to heart, as the library expands its offerings for early learning in the coming weeks.

The library already presents storytelling sessions directed toward children from birth to 3 years old called Baby Bumblebee Thursday Storytime. It also offers sessions for children from 3 to 5 years old called Little Owl Tuesday Storytime.

More events for small children are on the way. The library is starting a monthly event called Itsy-Bitsy Learners, especially for children ages 3 to 5, to be held on the last Sunday of each month. The sessions begin on Jan. 30, and run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

“Children can go from station to station and practice different early literacy elements,” said Aly Quinn, events coordinator for the library.

In February the library will begin another new event, also focusing on toddlers and preschoolers, called Little Artists. The first session is scheduled for Feb. 23 and sessions will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

“We explore artists and their techniques throughout different points of history,” Quinn said. “We’ll be exploring really popular artists, and not so well-known artists as well.”

Quinn advised people to check the library’s websites to find out about attendance limits and about other events, including those for older children.

On Friday morning, Block sat on the floor for much of the reading, modulating her voice as different characters crept into her stories. She started with “Christopher Crane” and moved through readings of other books, including “Julia Morphs,” “Broccoli Robby” and “Only Me: A Week in the Life of Eddie.”

As Block reflected on the reading afterward, she thought about how language can offer a kind of solace to children – and not just when it’s about joyful topics. Earlier this week Block read to groups of third- and first-graders, and some of the topics the first-graders wanted to hear about, she said, were serious and somber. They included death, divorce and other tough subjects.

“Kids want to be able to make sense of some of the stuff that’s going on,” she said after Friday morning’s reading, noting that they want “a word to express what they’re feeling.”

Block described reading, or listening to reading, as an active process for children. Ashley Bethke, early education librarian for the Rapid City Public Library, also contemplated the way stories can spark a kind of active engagement with children as she discussed her work on a recent afternoon.

When Bethke reads to children, she explained, she forgoes a chair.

“I will sit on the floor,” she said, explaining that the effect can be “amazing, especially for your introverted children.”

Bethke described ways that she turns reading stories into a kind of play, helping children learn and practice words by talking about pictures and objects – things that may be nonverbal, in themselves, but that can spark the use of language.

“I really want to get across to parents that there’s so much we can do with books,” she said, noting the possibility of using what she called a sensory bin.

“Let’s say you’re reading about winter,” Bethke explained. “You can collect all things to do with winter: sticks outside, snowflake shapes, or bells. You can put them in a tub and let the children feel them. You can use vocabulary words and get the senses going.”

Bethke advises adults to read in a voice that’s free to fluctuate.

“Try to use as many voices as you can,” she said. “Make all the silly animal noises.”

For Nixon, bringing her 6-month old daughter to the library led to fundamental benefits aside from the immediate contact with stories and words.

“Just exposing her to the environment of the library is pretty cool,” she said. “I hope that as she gets a little older we’ll come here and hang out and participate in other readings.”

Glenda Nixon, mother to Leah and grandmother to Ellie, also attended Friday’s reading and reflected on how deeply ingrained reading has been in their family.

“We read to our kids all the time, and Leah reads to Ellie a lot,” Glenda Nixon said. “It’s one of the most beautiful things to do.”

People seeking more information can visit https://www.rapidcitylibrary.org/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.