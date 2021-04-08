Baker running for RCAS school board in Area 1

Deb Baker, a retired businesswoman, is running for Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education in Area 1, which encompasses southeast Rapid City.

“School board members are elected to represent the best interests of the people who voted for them, not delegate that authority to unelected administrators,” Baker said in a news release. “The board should be responsive to parents and provide teachers the tools they need to ensure student success.”

Baker said she believes the board should ensure that students are taught a strong curriculum that focuses more on math, science, and history, and less on social agendas.

Baker and her husband, Dan, have grandchildren currently enrolled in RCAS schools.

“They deserve to get the same great education and life preparation that our children and I received from this district," she said.