Baker running for RCAS school board in Area 1

Deb Baker, a retired businesswoman, is running for Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education in Area 1, which encompasses southeast Rapid City.
“School board members are elected to represent the best interests of the people who voted for them, not delegate that authority to unelected administrators,” Baker said in a news release. “The board should be responsive to parents and provide teachers the tools they need to ensure student success.”
Baker said she believes the board should ensure that students are taught a strong curriculum that focuses more on math, science, and history, and less on social agendas.
Baker and her husband, Dan, have grandchildren currently enrolled in RCAS schools.
“They deserve to get the same great education and life preparation that our children and I received from this district," she said.
Baker was the owner and operator of PRO/Rental Management Inc until 2013, managing nearly 1,000 government subsidized apartment units across South Dakota. She was one of the founders of Lifeline Connections of the Black Hills, an organization dedicated to helping people who are struggling with addiction. Baker also helped found SD Family Heritage Alliance and Family Heritage Alliance Action, to promote issues concerning faith, family, and freedom. She served on the board and as bookkeeper/treasurer for all three organizations.
Now retired, she currently volunteers at her church, is a member of their budget/finance committee, and is their part-time bookkeeper.