BHSU and South Dakota Mines recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Both Black Hills State University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology have been hosting events and training to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an annual campaign that takes place each April.

The purpose of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, or SAAM, is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it, and it aims to call attention to the fact that widespread sexual harassment, assault and abuse exists and impacts entire communities.

BHSU President Laurie Nichols signed a proclamation last week noting the university’s commitment to this cause and said she is enthusiastic about the school’s participation.

“We join others across the country in taking action to prevent sexual violence,” Nichols said in the Presidential Proclamation. “We are committed to creating an environment where sexual violence in any form is unacceptable and survivors are supported. Our goal is to eliminate sexual violence in our community.”

BHSU is hosting 19 different events throughout the month on the topic of sexual assault, which can be found on the university’s website.