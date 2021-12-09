BHSU awarded $242,769 grant for Center for American Indian Studies public programming

Black Hills State University was awarded a nearly $250,000 grant to restore and expand BHSU Center for American Indian Studies (CAIS) public programming, according to a news release from the university.

The grant will help to amplify, through virtual platforms, CAIS programs such as the annual Wacipi (powwow), American Indian Awareness Week, speaker series and course work.

It will also provide funding to create a professional film to document and preserve elders’ wisdom and cultural knowledge related to resilience in the face of adversity.

The digital oral history project, “Howasteya Oyuspapi: Capturing Their Good Voices,” will be supported by funding for a one-year temporary assistant director, five student interns, consultants, and marketing and promotional efforts.

Urla Marcus, the director for the BHSU CAIS, will serve as the project director.

This NEH grant was provided as part of the American Rescue Plan funding provided to nearly 300 cultural and education institutions to help them recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan recognizes that the cultural and educational sectors are essential components of the United States economy and civic life, vital to the health and resilience of American communities,” said NEH Acting Chairman Adam Wolfson in a statement. “These new grants will provide a lifeline to the country’s colleges and universities, museums, libraries, archives, historical sites and societies, save thousands of jobs in the humanities placed at risk by the pandemic, and help bring economic recovery to cultural and educational institutions and those they serve.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0