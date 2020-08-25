 Skip to main content
BHSU email alert says three students, one staffer have tested positive for COVID
BHSU file photo

Black Hills State University's main campus in Spearfish.

 Courtesy photo

Black Hills State University has reported four COVID-19 cases on campus among three students and one staff member.

All case notifications went through a campus-wide email update. The first was a staff member who was positive for COVID-19 before classes resumed at BHSU; a Friday night email notified of a student positive for COVID-19 who had visited the third floor of Woodburn and the basement of Jonas Academic.

The latest cases were both reported through emails Sunday morning and Sunday night. One student had attended class on the third floor of Jonas Academic on Wednesday, and the other student lives off-campus and had visited the first floor of Jonas classrooms.

BHSU said all areas of campus that the students and staff had visited were thoroughly cleaned, and all classrooms are thoroughly sanitized and disinfected each night.

As Black Hills State University sent out two different emails Sunday about new cases among students, the university told students and staff it will no longer report cases via an email alert, but will move updates online to BHSU.edu/covid.

Instead of updating the campus community each time cases are discovered, those at BHSU will have to search for information about new cases via the link instead.

