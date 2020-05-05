BHSU, Mines offer student assistance from CARES Act

University students in the Black Hills will get some assistance from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Both the South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University were allocated some funds from the CARES Act for student emergency assistance. Students can apply for funding to help cover any expenses caused by the pandemic.
BHSU received $757,487 in funds and notified 700 eligible students by email last week. Funds will be distributed to students with the highest financial need as identified by their FAFSA records, the university said in a release. Students must fill out a brief form to apply for the funds.
The money can be used for housing, food, course materials, technology, child care and other educational related expenses.
BHSU has also reserved 10 percent of the university’s CARES funds in an emergency fund for students who have been severely affected by the pandemic. All BHSU students who are Title IV eligible who receive some form of federal financial aid can apply for these funds.
BHSU President Laurie Nichols said the university is moving quickly to get these funds to students with financial need.
“We know the pandemic has caused unexpected expenses and, in some cases, a loss of income for our students,” Nichols said. “The federal CARES dollars will be disbursed quickly to assist students.”
Mines has $200,000 in its Student Emergency Fund, which was created to help students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Ray, communications manager for School of Mines, said some of the CARES Act money adds to the $200,000 total. Some of those funds are earmarked for students, and some will go to students in need.
The Student Senate at Mines voted to donate $50,000 to the Student Emergency Fund from the general activity fee reserve fund, following a $150,000 total in donations from alumni, faculty, staff and students.
The fund provides travel and temporary relocation assistance, living expenses, amenities like internet for online classes, income from lost wages and support for emotional, physical and mental health.
