BHSU, Mines offer student assistance from CARES Act

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

University students in the Black Hills will get some assistance from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Both the South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University were allocated some funds from the CARES Act for student emergency assistance. Students can apply for funding to help cover any expenses caused by the pandemic.

BHSU received $757,487 in funds and notified 700 eligible students by email last week. Funds will be distributed to students with the highest financial need as identified by their FAFSA records, the university said in a release. Students must fill out a brief form to apply for the funds.

The money can be used for housing, food, course materials, technology, child care and other educational related expenses.

BHSU has also reserved 10 percent of the university’s CARES funds in an emergency fund for students who have been severely affected by the pandemic. All BHSU students who are Title IV eligible who receive some form of federal financial aid can apply for these funds.

BHSU President Laurie Nichols said the university is moving quickly to get these funds to students with financial need.