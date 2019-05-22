After serving as president of Black Hills State University for nearly five years, Tom Jackson Jr. will be leaving the Spearfish campus in July to become president of Humboldt State University in Arcata, California.
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Jackson's departure on Thursday and is said to be preparing for a "national search" for his replacement. The board plans to appoint an interim president in his absence.
The university's 10th president, Jackson came to Spearfish in July 2014 having served as vice president of student affairs at the University of Louisville for the previous seven years.
“We came to BHSU and Spearfish five years ago to build a stronger campus,” a statement from Jackson reads. “It will always be a special place and an incredible university. We graciously thank the Board of Regents and the Spearfish community for allowing us this opportunity.”
Humboldt State University is a public university with nearly 600 faculty members and over 8,500 students.