Black Hawk Elementary teacher earns South Dakota American Legion Educator of the Year

For Audra West, the act of teaching writing swiftly soars beyond classroom boundaries, prompting students to think about everything from playgrounds to fictional tales to stories about their own lives.

“I try to help them think about how they can improve the classroom, or the school, or themselves,” West said.

West teaches fourth grade at Black Hawk Elementary School – part of the Rapid City Area Schools district – and in December she was presented with the South Dakota American Legion Educator of the Year award. The award is based on professional work inside the classroom, community service and other criteria.

“I feel extremely influenced by this building and this district,” West said, noting the inspiration she receives from the people around her.

“I work with the absolute best teachers, staff, administration, students and families,” she said. “I work with the best, so therefore I try to be my best.”

West’s main subject at Black Hawk Elementary is writing.

“We’re departmentalized,” she said of the school, noting that fourth- and fifth-grade teachers specialize in subjects, prompting the students to move from classroom to classroom in a way that helps carve the path to middle school.

“I am able to work with all 77 fourth-graders every single day in writing,” she said, noting that she teaches other subjects, too, but with writing as her concentration.

West explained that, following the South Dakota State Standards, students in fourth grade focus on opinion writing, informational pieces and narratives. She incorporates in-class debates for opinion writing and South Dakota historical figures as subjects for informational writing.

Some of the assignments take students outside of their classroom.

“In narrative writing, I will have them write children’s books,” she added. “They will read to kindergarten and first- and second-graders.”

West said she and the other teachers in the building like to encourage their students to communicate with other students outside of their grade – a goal that helped propel her idea to have the fourth-graders write children’s books. Writing for a live audience, she explained, can help to bolster the students’ writing by giving it meaning beyond the status of a school assignment.

“I just thought it would be a way for the students to meet fourth-grade standards but reach a different audience,” she said.

West said students initially write to her, as an audience, but switching to other students prompts them to think in complex ways about their composition. They have to consider their vocabulary with a younger audience in mind and also craft a story that entertains them and teaches them something. West said they illustrate their own books, as well.

“Instead of just typing or writing with paper and pencil every day for 45 minutes, I want the students to experience writing in a different way – something that’s more meaningful to them and meaningful to others,” she said.

The assignment, she explains, also nudges fourth-graders to interact with younger students in a kind of mentor-like or older-sibling sort of way.

“It’s a way to get these students in a leadership role and get them to work with the younger students – in more than just reading and writing,” she said.

West works hard to spur real-world involvement in the other assignments as well, with students writing persuasive essays about topics such as school uniforms and the optimal length of recess.

She’s also created a coffee shop motif in her classroom, with coffee and hot cocoa makers set up along the wall – cocoa for the students, coffee for other teachers. She’s used pillows and other unconventional seating arrangements to enhance the atmosphere, aspects temporarily on hold due to the pandemic.

“If we were going to be doing a lot of writing, I wanted them to feel like they were in a safe and creative work space,” she said, noting the “laid-back atmosphere” of a coffee shop. It’s also an atmosphere, she said, that might feel a bit more grown up than some spaces where they might spend time.

The students in West’s classroom seem comfortable talking about writing and about digging into observations about the process. West encourages the students to think in detail about factors such as audience, and their responses illustrated how that encouragement has taken root.

As they shared thoughts in the classroom on a recent morning, some students said they liked telling about their own lives – including the way they experienced holidays. Others emphasized a fondness for debate. They also noted the challenge of overcoming distractions, of proofreading and of writing when there’s only a limited amount of time.

The assignment to write a story for younger students was still on the horizon for this group, so they weren’t yet able to comment on that aspect of the writing.

West has harbored the desire to teach for a long time, and she remembers it springing up strikingly years ago in an empty basement room when she was only about 7 or so years old.

“As a little kid, I would teach a pretend class in the basement of the state patrol office in North Platte, Nebraska,” she said. “My dad was a lieutenant with the State Patrol, and there were times when I went to work with him and just taught this imaginary class in their training room.”

Then, as a high school student, her math teacher noticed her gift and encouraged her to pursue teaching.

“Her influence and her taking the time to encourage me pretty much sealed the deal,” West said.

Now, as a teacher herself, West sees the way students need that sort of encouragement and human interaction – especially given the effects of the pandemic.

“Now more than ever they need good social interactions, and they need support,” she said. “Teachers are helping them with confidence. We’re really working on social interactions and really (helping them) to speak to their peers.”

And in West’s classroom, that communication with other students often takes the form of the written word.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.