A South Dakota native will be the interim president at Black Hills State University.
Laurie Nichols will start July 1 and serve until a national search for the university’s next president is concluded and the next president is appointed, according to a news release from the university in Spearfish.
“I also forward to returning to the Black Hills, the same region where I started my career as a high school teacher in Hill City some four decades ago,” Nichols said.
You have free articles remaining.
For the past three years, Nichols was president of the University of Wyoming. From 2009 to 2016, she served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at South Dakota State University in Brookings.
“Her higher education experience and previous service in South Dakota’s public university system leaves little doubt that she will be an excellent guide for the university until a permanent leader is appointed,” said Paul Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO
Black Hills State’s current president, Tom Jackson Jr., will become the president at Humboldt State University in California in July.