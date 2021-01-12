Board approves 'transparency tool' when deciding whether to close schools for COVID-19

Parents and community members who have raised questions about why Rapid City Area Schools have closed for COVID-19 or remained open despite cases will now have more transparency from the district.
The school board unanimously passed the “Rapid City Area Schools Learning Mode/Level Decision Making Guide” in a meeting Monday night, also known as a “transparency tool.”
A data metrics committee that formed at a Dec. 2 meeting created the transparency tool, which requires certain metrics be met before schools make any level changes.
Superintendent Lori Simon presented the transparency tool to the board and said the district won’t use Level 2 in the future, as it proved to be less useful than originally thought. Level 1 is in-person learning with masks required; Level 3 is distance learning.
Simon’s presentation on the transparency tool included the following data categories, noting that the following metrics do not automatically trigger Level 3 as “all factors and context must be considered:”
Total active cases: total percentage of students and staff in the building. Level 1 would be less than 1.5%, while Level 3 would be 1.5% to 2.5% or more, for example.
Total active activities cases: total percentage of students and staff in activity/activities. Level 1 would be less than 1.5%; Level 3 would be 1.5% or more.
Escalation of new positive cases in past three days: increase of new positive cases in last three days. Level 1 means it less than doubled; Level 3 means it doubled, for example.
Presumed school spread cases through contact tracing: the spread due to school based on the total percent of students and staff in the building. Level 1 is less than 1%; Level 3 is more than 1%.
RCAS testing data: total percentage of positive tests per RCAS district testing. Level 1 is less than 15%; Level 3 is greater than 15%.
Pennington County new cases: substantial spread, according to the DOH. Level 1 is less than .1%; Level 3 is greater than .1%, for example.
Ability to staff school: this is school and program context dependent, Simon said. The context includes the number of staff out on quarantine, either with COVID-19 or a close contact of a case, and the total number of staff out.
Monument Health data: this category would show data trends per communication with Monument Health, Simon said.
Simon also shared data which shows that as of Monday, there were 42 active COVID-19 cases in the district and 229 active quarantines among students and staff.
Letters sent to families in the future warning them of COVID-19 cases or closures will include data from the transparency tool, Simon said.
Student representatives were also sworn in at the meeting. Dawson Hoffman will represent Central High School, Leo Flynn will represent Stevens and Rylei Paulson will represent Rapid City High School.