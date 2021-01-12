Board approves 'transparency tool' when deciding whether to close schools for COVID-19

Total active cases: total percentage of students and staff in the building. Level 1 would be less than 1.5%, while Level 3 would be 1.5% to 2.5% or more, for example.

Total active activities cases: total percentage of students and staff in activity/activities. Level 1 would be less than 1.5%; Level 3 would be 1.5% or more.

Escalation of new positive cases in past three days: increase of new positive cases in last three days. Level 1 means it less than doubled; Level 3 means it doubled, for example.

Presumed school spread cases through contact tracing: the spread due to school based on the total percent of students and staff in the building. Level 1 is less than 1%; Level 3 is more than 1%.

RCAS testing data: total percentage of positive tests per RCAS district testing. Level 1 is less than 15%; Level 3 is greater than 15%.

Pennington County new cases: substantial spread, according to the DOH. Level 1 is less than .1%; Level 3 is greater than .1%, for example.

Ability to staff school: this is school and program context dependent, Simon said. The context includes the number of staff out on quarantine, either with COVID-19 or a close contact of a case, and the total number of staff out.