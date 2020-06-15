Board details potential plans for return to schools this fall

Simon said surveys will be sent out to parents and families “because we want them to weigh in on their preferences and concerns” in the coming days. Surveys will also go to district teachers and staff, she said.

Four different workgroups with staff, school and district leaders are vetting and ranking each of the aforementioned scenarios for their viability. Each of the options will be ranked in order of preference, and presented to the board at next week’s special board meeting, Simon said.

Simon said the timeline for ranking the plans is “fairly aggressive” as the final meeting for the “opening of school” task force is scheduled for June 30, when the workgroups will share their final reports.

From there, the task force will be able to make a final recommendation to the school board at the end of July or beginning of August.

Plans for returning activities and details are also being finalized in alignment with the state activities association, Simon said.

