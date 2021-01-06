Board votes to continue sports, activities if schools are closed due to COVID-19

Teams will be eligible for all RCAS sponsored or SDHSAA sanctioned events. This would include all postseason play while in Level 3 if a full team can be rostered.

While in Level 3, no spectators will be allowed at events, only essential event personnel will be allowed. Support staff (buildings and grounds, security, clerical, etc.) will be considered essential event personnel. All events will be livestreamed in an available format.

All staff, managers, and non-participants will be required to wear masks.

All participants will be screened for COVID-19 before practices, rehearsals, events, etc. (Temperature checks, screening questions per SDHSAA/RCAS guidelines)

Any participant displaying any symptoms or answers yes to screening questions related to COVID-19 will be removed from the activity and advised to follow protocols.



During the season, coaches and advisors will pledge to model, remind, and reinforce COVID-19 safeguards daily with activity participants. Coaches and advisors will also reinforce academics daily with the understanding the activity attendance policy will be reinforced during distance learning.

All participants will pledge to be focused and engaged during the reinforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, ask questions for understanding, and to do their best in being a good teammate by keeping themselves and others safe and healthy.

Only varsity and JV would be allowed overnight stays. Offsite travel will be allowed for activities that cannot or will not be conducted virtually. Overnight stays will be determined by necessity and safety of the team or club.

All other guidelines from the RCAS Back to Activity Plan will be followed by all activity groups.

Facility use will be limited to RCAS-sponsored activities only.

No on-site concessions, fundraising, or soliciting will take place.

Testing teams/groups may be available at discretion and recommendation of RCAS health officials if potential spread is noted within a team/group.