Board votes to make teachers ‘critical infrastructure,’ allowing them to work after COVID-19 exposure

Teachers and other Rapid City Area Schools employees are now designated “critical infrastructure workers” and can continue to work following a confirmed exposure to COVID-19, the school board voted Monday night.
In a unanimous vote, the board decided that as long as any staff member who is exposed remains asymptomatic and takes additional precautions, they can continue working.
RCAS Human Resources Director Synova Nicolaisen said without the critical infrastructure protocol, the district won’t have a sufficient number of staff available to support and supervise students.
Nicolaisen said the resolution arose from reviewing current trends of staff members who need to be quarantined due to close contact exposure despite being asymptomatic and compared this figure to the number of substitutes available in the district.
The district has previously stated that substitutes are in short supply with as many as 200 of the usual 300-350 substitutes leaving this fall due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic or took other jobs. RCAS reported 39 staff were in quarantine as of Friday.
Nicolaisen provided updated figures for the district’s sub pool Monday night: 185 substitutes are active for jobs, 14 new subs were added in September and eight more are in orientation.
Teachers and staff who have a “confirmed” COVID-19 exposure but remain asymptomatic and take extra precautions can now continue working in their school if they wish instead of quarantining at home for 14 days in case symptoms appear. Employees who begin to exhibit symptoms would be required to quarantine.
A confirmed exposure is a household contact, or a close contact within six feet for 15 minutes near an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. The exposure could include any contact from 48 hours prior to the positive individual becoming symptomatic.
The new rule does not apply to employees who test positive for COVID-19, close contacts who are symptomatic or household close contacts who are asymptomatic. All three examples would mean the employee must quarantine, the district said in a memo.
The district would not force employees to work under the “critical infrastructure” designation, Nicolaisen said, but board members were unsure of that in discussion on Monday night.
Matt Stephens said he’d heard from staff who thought this might be the district’s way of forcing them to work. Jim Hansen later said that if the district “runs out of teachers” because of COVID-19 “we will be shutting down the schools.”
Superintendent Lori Simon said both the health and education departments have reversed their language of “requiring” quarantine to a “recommendation” for school staff, but said the Council of State Education Attorneys met and discussed the issue and advised local school boards to take action on the topic of critical infrastructure.
Exposed staff who choose to return to work would be required to follow the daily screening protocol — wear a mask at all times, maintain more than six feet of distancing unless unable, and distance at least 20 feet during meal times and breaks.
The staff also can’t travel for extracurricular activities and would be responsible for sanitizing their workspace or classroom on a consistent and routine basis.
Employees who meet the criteria for critical infrastructure and choose not to return to work would not qualify for leave, Nicolaisen said.
Nicolaisen shared data that showed approximately 55 to 60% of staff were in support of the critical infrastructure designation, while another 25 to 35% were not in favor and 5 to 10% were undecided.
Sue Podoll, president of the Rapid City Education Association, said she understands the need and reason for the critical infrastructure designation, but asked that the district consider other alternatives to helping staff who are close contacts or quarantining.
Resignation, mask policy
Board member Brian Johnson announced his resignation Monday night, citing the fact that he’d moved out of Area 3, which he represents. Johnson will hold his position on the board until a replacement is found and will hold his seat as second vice president until another board member fills that seat.
“It is with a heavy heart that I will have to step away from the school board in the middle of the pandemic,” Johnson said. “I have really looked forward to helping out with all of this and will be part of it until we find whoever that might be in the future.”
The third and final reading of the district’s mask policy also passed 6-1 with Kate Thomas dissenting.
