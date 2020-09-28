Board votes to make teachers ‘critical infrastructure,’ allowing them to work after COVID-19 exposure

Nicolaisen provided updated figures for the district’s sub pool Monday night: 185 substitutes are active for jobs, 14 new subs were added in September and eight more are in orientation.

Teachers and staff who have a “confirmed” COVID-19 exposure but remain asymptomatic and take extra precautions can now continue working in their school if they wish instead of quarantining at home for 14 days in case symptoms appear. Employees who begin to exhibit symptoms would be required to quarantine.

A confirmed exposure is a household contact, or a close contact within six feet for 15 minutes near an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. The exposure could include any contact from 48 hours prior to the positive individual becoming symptomatic.

The new rule does not apply to employees who test positive for COVID-19, close contacts who are symptomatic or household close contacts who are asymptomatic. All three examples would mean the employee must quarantine, the district said in a memo.

The district would not force employees to work under the “critical infrastructure” designation, Nicolaisen said, but board members were unsure of that in discussion on Monday night.