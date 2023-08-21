With its lights flashing, Douglas School District students, parents and employees got a first look at the Box Elder Police Department's newly designed "Patriot Proud" patrol vehicle at the district's open house Thursday.

The vehicle has a splattered-paint look in blue and red covering the front and back of the vehicle. On the hood and above both rear wheels was the Patriot logo to show their support and school spirit.

Graphic designers at Signs Now and Box Elder PD went back and forth on a few designs, wanting it to still be a police vehicle while featuring Patriot themes.

"This is something we've wanted to do for a long time and it became a reality this year," Assistant Chief Chris Misselt of the Box Elder Police Department said. "We wanted a tangible, visible demonstration of our support and our school spirit."

It also just happened to work out that the vehicle design finished before Douglas' first day of school Monday. There was a few stops and starts because of things like supply chain issues and appointments to build a police car.

The vehicle promotes the close partnership between Douglas Schools and the Box Elder Police Department. Two of the district's school resource officers are with BEPD.

Misselt says they think the design fits in with their existing vehicles while still giving it the unique look.

"We are really happy. Signs Now really knocked it out of the park for us," Misselt said. "And I think the public is going to love what they see."