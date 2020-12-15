Box Elder schools receive national attention on TODAY Show for ‘Thankful Thursday’ tradition

Francis Case Elementary School in Box Elder got the TODAY Show treatment Tuesday morning after a feature on their “Thankful Thursday” tradition received national attention.
Each Thursday, students in Judy Badura’s, Stacey Schmidt’s and Kerry Waterson’s classes write thank-you cards to someone they’re thankful for.
“Thankful Thursday is about not just thanking someone because they give you something like a gift, but for helping you in parts of your life,” second grade student Jadon Johnson said. “It’s able to give your love because you don’t have to think with your head when you’re writing, you’ve got to think with your heart.”
Johnson wrote thank-you cards to his mother, Daubie, who said she “could tell it made (Jadon) feel so good to tell me ‘thank you,’” and to his teacher Jeffrey Wilson.
“They tug at your heart,” Wilson said of the cards. “Every one you read is personalized and it’s special coming from every one of the kids. They’re so thankful for everything we as staff do.”
Waterson, a third grade teacher, said “we were always looking for ways to instill more gratitude and understanding for acts of kindness into our students. When there’s something as simple as ‘thank you’ that we can do, we need to do it.”
Support Local Journalism
“It doesn’t have to just be when you get a Christmas gift, when you get a birthday gift,” Badura said. “It should just be part of them to appreciate the things around you.”
Schmidt, a third grade teacher, said it’s important to write the thank-you cards considering the “stresses we have this year” during the COVID-19 pandemic because “that little kindness goes a long, long way.”
Douglas High School’s production technology class helped capture most of the footage that the TODAY show used in their story.
After the feature aired, TODAY Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager announced the Allstate Foundation would donate enough thank-you cards to keep the ‘Thankful Thursday’ tradition going for the rest of the school year, in addition to gifts of $5,000 to Badura, Schmidt and Waterson, and $1,000 to 45 other elementary teachers in the Douglas School District.
Jeannie Clark, principal at Francis Case, said the thankful days are part of building a community connection among teachers, students, staff, parents and the community at-large.
“They’re cared about here, we want them to be here, and we're going to take care of them,” Clark said. “This is just one example of one thing we do that builds that. To have the TODAY Show recognize it was just like, ‘this cannot be real.’”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!