Box Elder schools receive national attention on TODAY Show for ‘Thankful Thursday’ tradition

“It doesn’t have to just be when you get a Christmas gift, when you get a birthday gift,” Badura said. “It should just be part of them to appreciate the things around you.”

Schmidt, a third grade teacher, said it’s important to write the thank-you cards considering the “stresses we have this year” during the COVID-19 pandemic because “that little kindness goes a long, long way.”

Douglas High School’s production technology class helped capture most of the footage that the TODAY show used in their story.

After the feature aired, TODAY Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager announced the Allstate Foundation would donate enough thank-you cards to keep the ‘Thankful Thursday’ tradition going for the rest of the school year, in addition to gifts of $5,000 to Badura, Schmidt and Waterson, and $1,000 to 45 other elementary teachers in the Douglas School District.

Jeannie Clark, principal at Francis Case, said the thankful days are part of building a community connection among teachers, students, staff, parents and the community at-large.

“They’re cared about here, we want them to be here, and we're going to take care of them,” Clark said. “This is just one example of one thing we do that builds that. To have the TODAY Show recognize it was just like, ‘this cannot be real.’”

