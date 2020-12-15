 Skip to main content
Box Elder schools receive national attention on TODAY Show for 'Thankful Thursday' tradition
Box Elder schools receive national attention on TODAY Show for ‘Thankful Thursday’ tradition

teachers on NBC TODAY Show

Judy Badura (left), Stacey Schmidt and Kerry Waterson, all teachers at Francis Case Elementary, were featured on the TODAY Show on Tuesday morning for their "Thankful Thursday" traditions in their classrooms.

 Courtesy

Francis Case Elementary School in Box Elder got the TODAY Show treatment Tuesday morning after a feature on their “Thankful Thursday” tradition received national attention.

Each Thursday, students in Judy Badura’s, Stacey Schmidt’s and Kerry Waterson’s classes write thank-you cards to someone they’re thankful for.

“Thankful Thursday is about not just thanking someone because they give you something like a gift, but for helping you in parts of your life,” second grade student Jadon Johnson said. “It’s able to give your love because you don’t have to think with your head when you’re writing, you’ve got to think with your heart.”

Johnson wrote thank-you cards to his mother, Daubie, who said she “could tell it made (Jadon) feel so good to tell me ‘thank you,’” and to his teacher Jeffrey Wilson.

“They tug at your heart,” Wilson said of the cards. “Every one you read is personalized and it’s special coming from every one of the kids. They’re so thankful for everything we as staff do.”

Kerry Waterson and class

Kerry Waterson (left), a third grade teacher at Francis Case Elementary School in Box Elder, was one of three teachers to receive $5,000 from the Allstate Foundation after her TODAY Show appearance on a story about the "Thankful Thursday" tradition she started in her classroom. Waterson poses with her class Tuesday after receiving the news about the donation.

Waterson, a third grade teacher, said “we were always looking for ways to instill more gratitude and understanding for acts of kindness into our students. When there’s something as simple as ‘thank you’ that we can do, we need to do it.”

Judy Badura and class

Judy Badura (left), a second grade teacher at Francis Case Elementary School in Box Elder, was one of three teachers to receive $5,000 from the Allstate Foundation after her TODAY Show appearance on a story about the "Thankful Thursday" tradition she started in her classroom. Badura poses with her class Tuesday after receiving the news about the donation.

“It doesn’t have to just be when you get a Christmas gift, when you get a birthday gift,” Badura said. “It should just be part of them to appreciate the things around you.”

Stacey Schmidt and class

Stacey Schmidt (left), a third grade teacher at Francis Case Elementary School in Box Elder, was one of three teachers to receive $5,000 from the Allstate Foundation after her TODAY Show appearance on a story about the "Thankful Thursday" tradition she started in her classroom. Schmidt poses with her class Tuesday after receiving the news about the donation.

Schmidt, a third grade teacher, said it’s important to write the thank-you cards considering the “stresses we have this year” during the COVID-19 pandemic because “that little kindness goes a long, long way.”

Douglas High School’s production technology class helped capture most of the footage that the TODAY show used in their story.

After the feature aired, TODAY Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager announced the Allstate Foundation would donate enough thank-you cards to keep the ‘Thankful Thursday’ tradition going for the rest of the school year, in addition to gifts of $5,000 to Badura, Schmidt and Waterson, and $1,000 to 45 other elementary teachers in the Douglas School District.

Card from Allstate Foundation

Three teachers at Francis Case Elementary in Box Elder — Kerry Waterson, Stacey Schmidt and Judy Badura — received this thank-you card from the Allstate Foundation after their TODAY Show appearance Tuesday morning. The three teachers will receive $5,000 donations from the foundation, and 45 other elementary teachers in the district were given $1,000 donations.

Jeannie Clark, principal at Francis Case, said the thankful days are part of building a community connection among teachers, students, staff, parents and the community at-large.

“They’re cared about here, we want them to be here, and we're going to take care of them,” Clark said. “This is just one example of one thing we do that builds that. To have the TODAY Show recognize it was just like, ‘this cannot be real.’”

