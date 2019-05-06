C-SPAN’s 45-foot customized bus will visit St. Thomas More on Thursday in Rapid City to honor local winners Matthew McGillick and Spencer Lund for their winning entry in C-SPAN’s annual student video documentary competition, StudentCam.
In partnership with Midco, C-SPAN will present a StudentCam certificate of merit to the students during a school-wide ceremony of classmates, teachers, family members and elected officials.
Each year since 2006, C-SPAN has partnered with its local cable television providers in communities nationwide to invite middle school students and high school students to produce short documentaries about a subject of national importance. This year, students addressed the theme, "What does it mean to be American? Choose a constitutional right, national characteristic, or historic event and explain how it defines the American experience."
In response, a record 6,318 students from 48 states and Washington, D.C., participated.
McGillick and Lund are among the 340 students from across the country who won a total of $100,000 in prize money. In all, 150 winning videos were awarded. This year, C-SPAN marks its 15th year of the competition and awards its one-millionth dollar in StudentCam prize money. Visit www.studentcam.org to watch all the winning videos for 2019.
The event at St. Thomas More will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. Additionally, the C-SPAN bus will make stops at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at East Middle School and 8:30 a.m. Friday at Southwest Middle School.