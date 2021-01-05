Central High School offers students chance to improve grades during COVID-19 pandemic

Central High School is giving students an opportunity to catch up and improve grades before school starts again.

Principal Mike Talley said in emails to parents that although teachers will continue to teach new content after the break, they will only grade assignments and tests that are completed in the classroom.

There will be no graded homework or tests outside of class during this period, with exceptions for e-learning Fridays and advanced courses.

“This will alleviate pressure on students and reduce the workload at home,” Talley wrote in the email.

Students who received one or more zeros for assignments, tests or projects at any time during semester one will be allowed to make up these requirements for credit, regardless of when they occurred. Students must complete one make-up assignment or test per class before requesting another.

Teachers are also allowed maximum flexibility for semester finals and are encouraged to provide alternatives to comprehensive final exams, Talley said.