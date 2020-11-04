Central High School to close in-person learning Thursday after COVID-19 spike

The Rapid City Area School district announced Wednesday in an email to Central High School staff and families that CHS would move to Level 3 on Thursday, ending in-person learning and moving online after a surge in COVID-19 cases.
RCAS said it will also move South, Southwest and West middle schools online due to an influx of COVID-19 cases at those schools.
"As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our schools and our community, and our hospital capacity is diminished, the likelihood of a shift to Level 3 at schools across our district increases," Superintendent Lori Simon said, noting that 80% of the district's cases are at the middle and high school levels.
The district did not move to Level 2, a half in-person schedule and half off-campus, because discussions with health officials raised concern that it "may do more harm than good as students are mixing with different cohorts of students at daycares, in social gatherings or at work," Simon said.
RCAS will reassess the level change “sometime mid to late next week,” and encouraged families to keep their children home and not congregate in groups.
The level change follows consecutive days of new COVID-19 case notifications for students and staff at CHS. Ten students and two staff members had tested positive in recent days, the school notified families Monday and Tuesday.
Students will participate in e-learning and the letter instructed families to communicate with their child’s teacher and access schoolwork through Canvas and Gradebook.
The letter district families asks parents and staff to “be watchful” of COVID-19 symptoms during the next 14 days. Students who are identified as close contacts to COVID-19 cases will be contacted by RCAS employees or a state health department official.
According to the district website, Stevens High School also remains in Level 3, distance learning.
