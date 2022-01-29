Central High Theatre Department hones one-act plays, prepares to host festival

Members of the Rapid City Central High School Theatre Department will be pouring some sprawling acts of creativity into two compact dramatic productions this coming week in “An Evening of One Acts 2022.”

The department will present two one-act plays, “Strong Crazy Ladies” and “Shoot Like a Girl,” starting at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. All tickets are $5, and they are on sale at the CHS Activities Office in advance, or one hour before the performances in the theater lobby.

While they perform on Monday and Tuesday, the cast and crew will be keeping an eye on the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s State One Act Play Festival, to follow later in the week right at home in Central High School.

One of the plays competing at the state level is Central High School's “Shoot Like a Girl.” It joins a number of other area plays, including "Jabberwock," by Stevens High School, and "Medea," by Douglas High School. Other area schools have entered, as well, and a full schedule can be found at https://www.sdhsaa.com/FineArts/OAP-ScheduleMaster.pdf.

The SDHSAA’s State One Act Play Festival will be hosted in Rapid City by Central High School. Artistic Director Justin Speck and Technical Director Joey Lore are organizing the festival, along with CHS Activities Director Jordan Bauer and SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Brooks Bowman. It’s scheduled to take place Feb. 3, 4 and 5 and to include plays from 45 high school theater programs and about 1,200 students throughout the state.

Plays will be performed from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. each of the three days, and attendance is free and open to the public.

For the state festival, awards are presented to “AA”, “A”, and “B” schools for acting, ensemble, and show, according to the Central High School Theatre Department. The awards include technical design in the categories of marketing, costume design and scenic design.

Department members say this will be the first time in 66 years that the SDHSAA State One Act Play Festival will be hosted by Rapid City Central High School.

The CHS production of “Shoot Like a Girl” is crafted from the autobiography of Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar, an Air National Guard major who earned the Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross for her service in Afghanistan. Speck, Lore and cast members created – and continue to create – the script from the autobiography.

Speck, who’s directing the play, noted that changes in the script could continue to occur throughout Monday’s and Tuesday’s performances, which precede the state festival. Gauging audience reactions could help with potential revisions, he explained.

“The end (of the potential script changes) will be the state performance,” Speck said. “Monday and Tuesday are really good dress rehearsals.”

Blake Bush, who’s the assistant director for “Shoot Like a Girl,” as well as one of the cast members, noted the constellation of unusual challenges posed by the production. For instance, members of the department worked on the script during rehearsals – after the actors had been chosen.

“We didn’t even have the script when we cast the show,” said Blake, a CHS senior.

And then, he explained, there’s the state festival looming.

“Not only do we perform it twice for home audiences, we also perform it for the festival,” Bush said, reiterating that the script remains in flux along the path to the festival.

“It’s a fully mutable experience,” he said.

The complexity deepens since several actors play Hegar, the central figure, at various stages of her life. They portray her courage and strength as she encounters multiple obstacles – obstacles the play will make clear.

The Monday and Tuesday performances at Central High School will also feature the comedy “Strong Crazy Ladies,” written by Don Zolidis and directed by Kiran Kelly, a CHS senior who’s acted extensively but never directed.

“Strong Crazy Ladies” tells the story of actors in a kind of soap opera that undergoes a theme change when new management takes over, suddenly shifting the tone from zany and frenetic to still and somber. The play takes on a frame-tale structure. So, that means real actors at Central High School depict fictional actors in the play who, in turn, play characters with different personalities of their own.

This is what student director Kelly has to keep watch over.

“The biggest thing for the people playing characters within characters is making sure that each person they’re playing has a different personality,” Kelly said. “I do my best to give examples. We’re still working on making sure that each character is a little different from the other.”

As for the student-director component of “Strong Crazy Ladies,” Colton Rawstern, serving as assistant director, suggested that there’s no great gulf between assisting a fellow student – in this case, Kelly – and helping an older professional.

“It’s somebody you’ve got to look up to,” said Rawstern, a sophomore, noting that he saw Kelly as a directorial role model. Rawstern is also acting in the play.

Caught up in the whirlwind of creative activity of both plays is Taviona Wilson, who heads the props crew. Wilson and other students on the crew procure props from various locations, and they make some as well.

“I just made a log for Kiran’s show,” said Wilson, a senior. “We wrapped it in chicken wire and then papier-mâchéd and painted it.”

A challenge, Wilson added, lies in transforming furniture and other props collected from various places into a unified, uniform assembly. Paint helps in this quest, she explained. And when it comes to “Shoot Like a Girl,” with the script in flux, the potential for additions always looms.

Star Sharp Fish, serving as hair and makeup crew head for the plays, as well as interim stage manager, doesn't shrink from the challenge of uncertainty surrounding the still-developing “Shoot Like a Girl” script.

“I’ve got to wait for the whole show to be done, and then I’ll get the character list and then I’ll start figuring out what they’re wearing and what kind of makeup they need,” said Sharp Fish, a senior. “It’s kind of exciting in a weird way to not know what to expect, or what to prepare for. It’s good to exercise that part of your mind to take on whatever’s coming at you.”

People seeking more information about Central High School's productions, or about the state festival, may contact Bauer at 605-394-4041; Speck at justin.speck@k12.sd.us; or Lore at joey.lore@k12.sd.us.

