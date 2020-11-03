Central notifies families of 10 students, two staff who tested positive for COVID-19

As many as 10 students and two staff members at Central High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to emails sent Monday and Tuesday to families from communications director Katy Urban.
An email from Monday details that seven students and one staff member were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend.
"Please know that Superintendent Lori Simon is in close contact with health officials and is monitoring the situation closely," Urban wrote in the email Monday. "If we continue to see an influx in new cases at CHS, we will likely move to Level 3."
By Tuesday, Urban notified families and parents that three more CHS students and one employee were diagnosed with COVID-19 in a single day.
"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely," Urban wrote in the email Tuesday. "In the meantime, please encourage your children to wear masks in public, avoid large crowds, and avoid get-togethers and parties. Many of the district's new cases are a result of Halloween parties and other similar events that happened outside of the school day."
Urban also notified families at West Middle School that a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, and two more students tested positive Tuesday. WMS may also move to Level 3, Urban said in an email, and noted some of the cases arose from Halloween parties.
The district emailed all staff Monday night to notify them about positive COVID-19 cases with possible exposure to staff or students at the following schools and offices: Central and Stevens high schools; West, Southwest, East and North middle schools; Meadowbrook, Pinedale, Canyon Lake, Valley View, Corral Drive, South Canyon, Black Hawk and Wilson elementary schools; student transportation.
