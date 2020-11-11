Central, Stevens will stay in Level 3 through Thanksgiving break

Students at Central and Stevens high schools will continue with distance learning through Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19.

An email to staff at Stevens sent from the district Wednesday afternoon states that SHS has had new cases “on an almost daily basis” since moving to Level 3 two weeks ago, including 17 Stevens students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.

Rapid City Area Schools has yet to update its COVID-19 case data dashboard from Nov. 4, but the week-old data shows 30 staff and 104 students have an active case while nearly 1,000 are in quarantine following exposure.

Stevens has been closed for two weeks as of Wednesday following “continued new student and staff cases and quarantines.”