Central teacher remembers horrors of 9/11

"So, we were watching, much like the rest of the world on television. Then we saw one of the towers fall," he said. "I just remember feeling completely numb, thinking not only was this surreal, but this couldn't be happening here in America in my lifetime. It took every ounce of educated brain cells to process what was happening."

When he was finally able to return to his home, he saw the damage for himself.

"And then finally, one of the trains heading to Queens was open from Grand Central Station. So we walked down to Grand Central Station, got on there and this was probably 8 p.m.," Speck said. "Once it crossed the East River, it comes out of the underground and above ground, and we looked in the direction where ground zero was. And it was just, it was like a war zone, I couldn't believe the smoke and the soot and the ash, and just the sheer devastation of what we were seeing as we were heading back to Queens on the train."

Even the safety of his apartment left him isolated because of the issues with communications in the city.

"We got back to the apartment and tried to send emails and, of course, our internet was still down, our phone lines weren't working," he said. "It took about 72 hours to finally reach somebody back in South Dakota, who could reach out to my family and friends to let them know that I was OK."