Central, three middle schools to close in-person learning Thursday after COVID-19 spike

The Rapid City Area School district announced Wednesday in an email to Central High School staff and families that CHS would move to Level 3 on Thursday, ending in-person learning and moving online after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

RCAS said it will also move South, Southwest and West middle schools online due to an influx of COVID-19 cases at those schools.

"As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our schools and our community, and our hospital capacity is diminished, the likelihood of a shift to Level 3 at schools across our district increases," Superintendent Lori Simon said, noting that 80% of the district's cases are at the middle and high school levels.

The district did not move to Level 2, a half in-person schedule and half off-campus, because discussions with health officials raised concern that it "may do more harm than good as students are mixing with different cohorts of students at day cares, in social gatherings or at work," Simon said.

RCAS will reassess the level change “sometime mid to late next week,” and encouraged families to keep their children home and not congregate in groups.