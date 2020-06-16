Checking out: No more library at General Beadle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both the school and library boards voted Monday night to terminate their joint school-public library agreement at General Beadle Elementary School, which was in operation since 2008.

The boards both cited budget constraints and declining use of the library facility as reasons for the Library Board of Trustees to request termination of the agreement, backdated to March 12, the final day the library was in operation at the school due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Terri Davis, the city library director, was in conversations with Assistant Superintendent Matthew Seebaum regarding the city's wish to terminate the relationship due to budgetary constraints.

The original agreement allowed for a termination by either party with a six-month notice, but due to a "rapidly changing financial situation," the RCPL requested an early release from the requirement.

The library board also requested that the final invoice be prorated from January 1 to March 12 to cover all expenses incurred through the date that the library ceased operations, so the school district won't incur any financial loss from granting the early termination request.

School administration will allow public library staff to enter the library at a time convenient to both in order to remove the books and other materials, computers and supplies.

