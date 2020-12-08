Chi-X wins South Dakota Mines business plan contest

The seventh annual CEO Business Plan Competition at South Dakota Mines was held virtually last week with first place going to Nghia Thai and Nhu Y Mai for their business, Chi-X.
The CEO competition is based on the television program “Shark Tank” where entrepreneurs present a business plan to a panel of judges.
Support Local Journalism
Chi-X is a biomaterial company with a focus on fabricating advanced sponges to control bleeding during surgeries. Thai and Mai, both master’s students in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, take home a $4,000 prize.
Other winners are:
- Second place and a $3,000 prize: Kim Yip Chiok and his business BioTape, which produces a medical bandage that increases the wound healing rate and reduces pain. Chiok is a doctoral student in the Department of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering.
- Third place and a $2,000 prize: Kirstie Gildemeister for her business Itty Bitty Acre LLC. The company is working to produce proton exchange membrane electrocatalysts used in hydrogen fuel cell technology that will be affordable and reliable. She is a graduate student in the Department Materials Engineering and Science.
- Best Agricultural Plan and $1,000 prize: John Barbour and Allan Sipos, both chemical engineering majors, and Field Mitchell, a computer science major, for their business Ponica. The company sells aeroponic gardens that are designed to support sustainable, healthy, cost-effective living. The gardens will maximize yield by automatically watering and fertilizing on a basis determined by sensors and machine learning.
The competition is open to all West River high schools, as well as neighboring higher education institutions Black Hills State University, Western Dakota Tech, National American University, Chadron State College, Oglala Lakota College and Sinte Gleska University.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!