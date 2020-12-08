Chi-X wins South Dakota Mines business plan contest

The seventh annual CEO Business Plan Competition at South Dakota Mines was held virtually last week with first place going to Nghia Thai and Nhu Y Mai for their business, Chi-X.

The CEO competition is based on the television program “Shark Tank” where entrepreneurs present a business plan to a panel of judges.

Chi-X is a biomaterial company with a focus on fabricating advanced sponges to control bleeding during surgeries. Thai and Mai, both master’s students in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, take home a $4,000 prize.

Other winners are: