Citizens for Liberty files lawsuit against RCAS

A nonprofit organization served a lawsuit to the Rapid City Area Schools before the Board of Education’s Monday night meeting this week.

Conservative nonprofit South Dakota Citizens for Liberty and its lobbyist Tonchi Weaver filed the lawsuit through Jasper Law Office in response to the Board’s “continued misinterpretation” of state open meetings laws. The lawsuit, which also includes RCAS parents Marcy Morrison and Brian Larson as plaintiffs, was filed in Pennington County District Court.

South Dakota Codified Law 1-25-1 provides for public comment at open official meetings in the state. The suit claims the Board “has a history of discouraging public comment and is inconsistent in allowing public comment at all open official meetings.”

The District’s legal counsel is currently reviewing the complaint. RCAS spokesperson Katy Urban said RCAS has no comment at this time.

The CFL and Weaver allege the Board was in violation of state statute when it failed to provide a public comment portion at its regularly scheduled Board “study sessions.” The Board has consulted with its legal counsel and said it does not consider study sessions or meeting retreats as open meetings and that they therefore do not require public comment.