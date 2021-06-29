Citizens for Liberty files lawsuit against RCAS

A nonprofit organization served a lawsuit to the Rapid City Area Schools before the Board of Education’s Monday night meeting this week.
Conservative nonprofit South Dakota Citizens for Liberty and its lobbyist Tonchi Weaver filed the lawsuit through Jasper Law Office in response to the Board’s “continued misinterpretation” of state open meetings laws. The lawsuit, which also includes RCAS parents Marcy Morrison and Brian Larson as plaintiffs, was filed in Pennington County District Court.
South Dakota Codified Law 1-25-1 provides for public comment at open official meetings in the state. The suit claims the Board “has a history of discouraging public comment and is inconsistent in allowing public comment at all open official meetings.”
The District’s legal counsel is currently reviewing the complaint. RCAS spokesperson Katy Urban said RCAS has no comment at this time.
The CFL and Weaver allege the Board was in violation of state statute when it failed to provide a public comment portion at its regularly scheduled Board “study sessions.” The Board has consulted with its legal counsel and said it does not consider study sessions or meeting retreats as open meetings and that they therefore do not require public comment.
At the June 2 study session there was no time set aside for public comment, so Area 7 representative Kate Thomas motioned to allow public comment at the meeting. Area 1 representative Matt Stephens counter-motioned to allow public comment at the end of the meeting and only on the topic of the study session, which failed. The original motion then passed and the board held a public comment portion.
Neither the state statute nor any State Supreme Court rulings define what the phrase “regularly scheduled official meeting” entails. The court’s ruling on this case will affect the interpretation of all open meetings in the state.
The lawsuit seeks a Judicial Declaration to ascertain the plaintiffs’ rights to attend and participate in public comment portions of open Board meetings, what constitutes a regularly scheduled official meeting, and whether board retreats with a quorum present are considered open official meetings.
Plaintiffs are requesting “regularly scheduled meeting” be defined as all Board meetings that have quorums present, whenever scheduled and however described, as open and official meetings. While they are not arguing for allowance to participate in the Board’s Executive Sessions, which are closed to the public, plaintiffs also request that at the meeting following an executive session the Board gives a report of the result of the executive meeting.