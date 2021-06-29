 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Citizens for Liberty files lawsuit against RCAS
alert top story

Citizens for Liberty files lawsuit against RCAS

{{featured_button_text}}
030818-nws-petition001

Citizens for Liberty leader Tonchi Weaver stands outside the Pennington County Administration building in March 2018. 

 Samuel Blackstone

A nonprofit organization served a lawsuit to the Rapid City Area Schools before the Board of Education’s Monday night meeting this week.

Conservative nonprofit South Dakota Citizens for Liberty and its lobbyist Tonchi Weaver filed the lawsuit through Jasper Law Office in response to the Board’s “continued misinterpretation” of state open meetings laws. The lawsuit, which also includes RCAS parents Marcy Morrison and Brian Larson as plaintiffs, was filed in Pennington County District Court.

South Dakota Codified Law 1-25-1 provides for public comment at open official meetings in the state. The suit claims the Board “has a history of discouraging public comment and is inconsistent in allowing public comment at all open official meetings.”

The District’s legal counsel is currently reviewing the complaint. RCAS spokesperson Katy Urban said RCAS has no comment at this time.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The CFL and Weaver allege the Board was in violation of state statute when it failed to provide a public comment portion at its regularly scheduled Board “study sessions.” The Board has consulted with its legal counsel and said it does not consider study sessions or meeting retreats as open meetings and that they therefore do not require public comment.

Download PDF RCAS lawsuit

At the June 2 study session there was no time set aside for public comment, so Area 7 representative Kate Thomas motioned to allow public comment at the meeting. Area 1 representative Matt Stephens counter-motioned to allow public comment at the end of the meeting and only on the topic of the study session, which failed. The original motion then passed and the board held a public comment portion.

Neither the state statute nor any State Supreme Court rulings define what the phrase “regularly scheduled official meeting” entails. The court’s ruling on this case will affect the interpretation of all open meetings in the state.

The lawsuit seeks a Judicial Declaration to ascertain the plaintiffs’ rights to attend and participate in public comment portions of open Board meetings, what constitutes a regularly scheduled official meeting, and whether board retreats with a quorum present are considered open official meetings.

Plaintiffs are requesting “regularly scheduled meeting” be defined as all Board meetings that have quorums present, whenever scheduled and however described, as open and official meetings. While they are not arguing for allowance to participate in the Board’s Executive Sessions, which are closed to the public, plaintiffs also request that at the meeting following an executive session the Board gives a report of the result of the executive meeting.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Moments from Pennington County Sheriff's Office promotions and pinning ceremony

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News