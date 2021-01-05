Coalition aims to reintroduce Oceti Sakowin community-based schools bill to Legislature

The bill's goal is to provide for the creation and funding of Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings, Pierce said.

“In South Dakota, Indian education is ground zero, meaning that if we compared the achievement rate, mobility rate, graduation rate and all the other metrics we use to measure success, our Indigenous students are far behind their non-Indigenous counterparts,” Pierce said, noting a goal of the bill is to improve Indigenous educational opportunities and outcomes.

The Oceti Sakowin community-based schools would be compulsory, meaning parents and students can choose to attend; inclusive, meaning any student could attend; and don’t take funding from public school districts, the coalition said.

“Community-based schools don’t affect districts financially any more than district student transfers do,” the coalition said.