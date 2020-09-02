College Board AP program recognizes RCAS students

The Rapid City Area School District announced Tuesday the following students had the following academic achievements in the previous school year:
33 AP Scholars: (Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams)
- Renna Al-Haj (SHS)
- Damian Briseno (CHS)
- Matthew Carlson (SHS)
- Ella Van Dam (CHS)
- Kendall Diehl (SHS)
- Alec Doyle (CHS)
- Dalton Eckmann (SHS)
- Ethan Ellender (SHS)
- Isaiah Edmond (SHS)
- Leo Flynn (SHS)
- Megan Greenspan (SHS)
- Dylan Grundstrom (CHS)
- Emily Hearn (CHS)
- Allison Horkey (CHS)
- Cole Kincart (SHS)
- Isaac Knight (SHS)
- Kadyn Kray (CHS)
- Keeza Leavens (CHS)
- Eric Lefevre (SHS)
- Alexandra Licht (SHS)
- Macy Loos (SHS)
- Emma Martin (SHS)
- Tristyn May (SHS)
- Ross Moriarty (SHS)
- Kady Nankivel (SHS)
- Ethan Parsons (CHS)
- Christopher Policky (SHS)
- Elizabeth Richardson (SHS)
- Abigail Sharp (SHS)
- Morgan Solay (SHS)
- Kailey Tubbs (SHS)
- Young-Joo Yang (SHS)
- Youngeun Yang (SHS)
12 AP Scholars with Honor: (Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 of all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams)
- Ace Bilton (SHS)
- Madelynn Boam (SHS)
- Katya Britton (SHS)
- Jonathan Coronado (SHS)
- Zack Dugue (SHS)
- Kymbur Hofmann (SHS)
- Sevyn Leombruno (CHS)
- Aisulu Malik (SHS)
- Aleeya Malik (SHS)
- Kenna Nankivel (SHS)
- Bennet Outland (SHS)
- Tanner Smith (SHS)
11 AP Scholars with Distinction: (Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on give or more of these exams)
- Mason Anderson (SHS)
- Matthew Clutter (SHS)
- Rylie Gagne (SHS)
- Alex Heindel (CHS)
- Lauren Hill (SHS)
- Sydney Kincart (SHS)
- Jordyn Kokesh (SHS)
- Isabelle Lust (SHS)
- Aaron Olson (SHS)
- Michael Tang (SHS)
- Elijah Telkamp (SHS)
1 National AP Scholar: (Granted to students in the United States who receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams)
- Lauren Hill (SHS)
