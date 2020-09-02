 Skip to main content
College Board AP program recognizes RCAS students
Rapid City Area Schools

The Rapid City Area School District announced Tuesday the following students had the following academic achievements in the previous school year:

33 AP Scholars: (Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams)

  • Renna Al-Haj (SHS)
  • Damian Briseno (CHS)
  • Matthew Carlson (SHS)
  • Ella Van Dam (CHS)
  • Kendall Diehl (SHS)
  • Alec Doyle (CHS)
  • Dalton Eckmann (SHS)
  • Ethan Ellender (SHS)
  • Isaiah Edmond (SHS)
  • Leo Flynn (SHS)
  • Megan Greenspan (SHS)
  • Dylan Grundstrom (CHS)
  • Emily Hearn (CHS)
  • Allison Horkey (CHS)
  • Cole Kincart (SHS)
  • Isaac Knight (SHS)
  • Kadyn Kray (CHS)
  • Keeza Leavens (CHS)
  • Eric Lefevre (SHS)
  • Alexandra Licht (SHS)
  • Macy Loos (SHS)
  • Emma Martin (SHS)
  • Tristyn May (SHS)
  • Ross Moriarty (SHS)
  • Kady Nankivel (SHS)
  • Ethan Parsons (CHS)
  • Christopher Policky (SHS)
  • Elizabeth Richardson (SHS)
  • Abigail Sharp (SHS)
  • Morgan Solay (SHS)
  • Kailey Tubbs (SHS)
  • Young-Joo Yang (SHS)
  • Youngeun Yang (SHS)

12 AP Scholars with Honor: (Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 of all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams)

  • Ace Bilton (SHS)
  • Madelynn Boam (SHS)
  • Katya Britton (SHS)
  • Jonathan Coronado (SHS)
  • Zack Dugue (SHS)
  • Kymbur Hofmann (SHS)
  • Sevyn Leombruno (CHS)
  • Aisulu Malik (SHS)
  • Aleeya Malik (SHS)
  • Kenna Nankivel (SHS)
  • Bennet Outland (SHS)
  • Tanner Smith (SHS)

11 AP Scholars with Distinction: (Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on give or more of these exams)

  • Mason Anderson (SHS)
  • Matthew Clutter (SHS)
  • Rylie Gagne (SHS)
  • Alex Heindel (CHS)
  • Lauren Hill (SHS)
  • Sydney Kincart (SHS)
  • Jordyn Kokesh (SHS)
  • Isabelle Lust (SHS)
  • Aaron Olson (SHS)
  • Michael Tang (SHS)
  • Elijah Telkamp (SHS)

1 National AP Scholar: (Granted to students in the United States who receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams)

  • Lauren Hill (SHS)
