Committee of school leaders expected to have fall decision by mid-June

As the school year comes to a close with the majority of K-12 students still learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local school districts and the state have the summer to determine how schools will return in the fall and what that might mean for students and families.

Rapid City Area Schools superintendent Lori Simon said a committee of education leaders across the state anticipate to have more guidance for schools by mid-June.

The group includes staff from the Dept. of Education, Dr. Wade Pogany from Associated School Boards of South Dakota, Rob Monson from SASD, Dan Swartos from the State Activities Association, several superintendents and school principals from around the state as well as several business directors and curriculum directors.

“Our goal is to put together guidance for school leaders regarding the 2020-21 school year in a document that is useful for (them) as they think about reopening buildings for students and staff,” Simon said. “Our timeline is short, with the work anticipated to conclude mid-June.”

Katy Urban, community relations manager for the district, said workgroups in the district are evaluating what social distancing would look like in classrooms, and the groups will have a better idea of that by August.