Community reacts to bond election at school board meeting

Several community members came forward at Monday night’s school board meeting to voice their opinions about last week’s school bond election.
If the bond had passed last week, plans to build three new elementary schools and one new middle school over the next six years would have moved forward. However, only 56 percent of voters supported the $189.5 million bond issue. The issue needed 60 percent, plus one vote, to pass.
Todd Brink, a taxpayer in the school district, said that while his kids have grown up and moved away, he was disappointed to wake up Wednesday morning to see the election results. He addressed second vice president board member Kate Thomas directly, saying he was disappointed in her active opposition of the bond issue.
“I question whether that’s appropriate for an officer of the board to actively oppose a decision of the board,” Brink said. “I hope that the board considers that when it’s time to elect officers in the future.”
Tonchi Weaver, a co-chair for the Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds, said she believes there are needs in the district, and that she hopes everyone comes to an agreement about the issue.
“Nothing would make me happier than to be able to come to some agreement on some proposal that we could not only remain neutral for, not oppose, but maybe even promote,” she said. “That is my hope and my goal.”
Patri Acevedo, an architect at JLG Architects and a mother of three, said she would have a child in high, middle and elementary schools in the next few years and shared that she was a “reluctant yes voter.”
“It was really hard for me as an educated mother of three kids in our system to reluctantly vote yes,” she said. “I come from an architect perspective as well as a mother perspective where I felt there were some things that needed to be addressed.”
Acevedo said she was there on a positive note, urging the school board to understand where the “tax appetite” of the community is at.
You have free articles remaining.
“I really urge you guys to not lose steam, to move ahead. I don’t think there’s a doubt in town that this needs to happen and that people need to move forward,” she said. “I also urge you to take a look around and figure out why the excitement around it wasn’t there, why people like me who aren’t screaming from the rooftops, “let’s get this done,” are more reluctantly voting for it. I feel there’s a need to understand why and where we failed, and when I say “we,” I mean an entire group in the community failed in passing that vote.”
Holly Perli, a member of the task force for the Vote Yes group, said she wishes to help the school board to get “equitable, safe, appropriate learning environments that can truly support the strategic plan” of the Rapid City Area Schools.
“It was a plan that supported kids across the district from all walks of life, and all academic levels,” Perli said. “Be encouraged that the community is behind you in this work. A majority, actually.”
Moving forward
Superintendent Lori Simon said the board is working on sending out surveys to voters to gauge a better understanding of why people voted yes or no, and that they will communicate those next steps in the near future.
“Our facility needs are only growing, which is why the effort to address these pressing issues simply cannot stop,” Simon said. “Our kids and our future are too important.”
Board member Amy Policky said the board needs additional community input to understand why there was opposition to the bond, and that there needed to be a greater understanding about the role of Rapid City High School (RCHS) going forward.
If the bond had passed, the high school’s building would have been converted to an elementary school, while the students at RCHS's alternative education program would have relocated to another site that best fits their academic programs. That site was not yet determined by election time.
“Personally, I really need to understand the role of (RCHS) in our school district and would appreciate a study session or some way for us to understand the goals of that program, what its future is, what the community wants it to be and the cost of the program” Policky said. “That seemed to be one of the most conflicted issues in conversation about the bond.”
Curt Pochardt, first vice president to the board, said his vote in support of the bond proposal was “never intended to be criticism or disapproval of the program at (RCHS).”
“This board is pretty solidly in support of (RCHS). I don’t think that program necessarily needs to exist in that building,” Pochardt said. “If that was misunderstood by the community, then I think we have some work to do. The value of what goes on at (RCHS) is not lost by me. I intend to do nothing to short-change (RCHS).”