Community reacts to bond election at school board meeting

“It was a plan that supported kids across the district from all walks of life, and all academic levels,” Perli said. “Be encouraged that the community is behind you in this work. A majority, actually.”

Moving forward

Superintendent Lori Simon said the board is working on sending out surveys to voters to gauge a better understanding of why people voted yes or no, and that they will communicate those next steps in the near future.

“Our facility needs are only growing, which is why the effort to address these pressing issues simply cannot stop,” Simon said. “Our kids and our future are too important.”

Board member Amy Policky said the board needs additional community input to understand why there was opposition to the bond, and that there needed to be a greater understanding about the role of Rapid City High School (RCHS) going forward.

If the bond had passed, the high school’s building would have been converted to an elementary school, while the students at RCHS's alternative education program would have relocated to another site that best fits their academic programs. That site was not yet determined by election time.