Context key in deciding on school closures during COVID-19, superintendent says

Those alerts would not be sent directly to local media, but district information officer Katy Urban previously told the Journal she would do her best to send the same information that she sends to families in the district to the Journal about school closures, cases and more.

According to the district’s back-to-school plan, if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, a DOH representative will contact the positive patient, or their guardian if the patient is a minor.

That patient will be asked to self-isolate for 10 days and to use a separate bedroom when possible.

The patient then must be fever free without fever-reducing medication for 72 hours prior to their release from isolation.

If a student or staff member is named as a close contact, a DOH representative will contact them (or their guardian if the patient is a minor) and ask them to quarantine at home for 14 days while monitoring their temperature and symptoms each day. Quarantine is defined by staying home, avoiding contact with others and not sharing household items.

The DOH defines a close contact as someone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset.

