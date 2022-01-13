COVID-19, other illnesses place strain on RCAS

As cases of COVID-19 proliferate in the area, the Rapid City Area Schools district finds itself hit hard with illnesses and absences.

As of Wednesday evening, 77 staff members and 246 students had active cases, according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard. Another 19 staff members and 365 students are in quarantine.

“Our schools and district programs are being impacted by COVID, Influenza, and other winter illnesses,” said Superintendent Lori Simon in an email. “I am in communication with our school leaders and am monitoring daily. Our staff have been amazing in stepping up and filling in for teachers and staff who are out.”

Sue Podoll, president of the Rapid City Education Association, teaches at Rapid City High School. She too observed that a number of illnesses appear to be circulating in the district, but she said a major precaution regarding COVID-19 could be especially helpful.

“I truly believe that the more people we get vaccinated, kids included, (the more) I think we can tamp down this wave,” she said.

Podoll is in her 30th year as a teacher at Rapid City Area Schools.

According to statistics updated Wednesday from the South Dakota Department of Health, 68.55% of the state population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 56.26% have received a complete series and 28.19% have received a booster dose.

Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, told the Journal earlier this month that booster shots appear to play a particularly important role in protecting people against the now-prevalent Omicron variant. On Thursday, speaking at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, he stressed the importance of public health measures in school settings.

“We’ve been very fortunate with all the waves so far of not seeing any rise in pediatric cases,” he said. “This time around, I don’t think that’s going to be the case. I think schools can do a great job by protecting children and preventing the spread and preventing illnesses that could land these poor children into hospitals.”

Kurra said public health measures for this variant resemble the measures that protect against others.

“The fact remains that this is the same SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19,” he said, citing mask wearing, distancing, good ventilation, spaces that aren’t crowded, vaccinations and boosters.

He noted the recent death of a child in Pennington County in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The death, Kurra said, creates a “warning for all of us to come together and do the right thing: Get the booster, get vaccinated.”

Podoll described some of the atmosphere among school district members as they endure another wave of illness.

“It’s incredibly challenging,” she said. “We thought we had weathered the storm last year, and (we) come into this year and see things become so much harder, with so much more on the plate of teachers.”

Podoll mentioned “fewer subs and less planning time” as teachers and staff members try to cover for colleagues who are ill.

Board of Education member Amy Policky noted that Simon “has been in communication with the board about the numbers and the rise in numbers and how it’s affecting the staffing.”

Policky added, “I think the emergency closure school policy is limiting her ability to act in regard to the pandemic, but she can still act in regards to staffing issues. … If there’s a staffing situation that makes a school unsafe then she can close a school.”

Policky was referring to the school district’s emergency closings policy, amended in September by the Board of Education to include this clause: “This policy does not apply to the closure of schools due to a pandemic. Closure due to a pandemic will require a separate policy approved by the Board of Education.”

A Rapid City Areas Schools staff member who wished to remain anonymous pointed to the potential helpfulness of wearing masks in classroom spaces.

“It’s not a popular opinion to have, but I have children who cough all day long,” she said. She noted that she tries to teach her children good hygiene, but because they’re so small the lessons don’t always stick.

“Last year, the children’s mask-wearing seemed to limit the spread of saliva,” she said.

She added that she’s made mask-wearing a priority for herself, especially in an effort to protect people who are close to her by wearing a mask.

“I have family members who are medically fragile,” she said.

Podoll noted that policy-making by politicians without teaching experience can also create a source of frustration for teachers.

“It is so challenging for someone who hasn’t been in a classroom or dealt with 30 to 35 students to have a true understanding of what goes on there,” she said.

And Podoll said she thinks hard about the future.

“We don’t have people in the pipeline,” she said, referring to prospective teachers. “But I also don’t want to see the standards lowered for those we want to teach our most precious resource.”

Podoll also extolled the teachers and other staff members working in the school district.

“I’ve yet to meet a teacher who doesn’t want what’s best for their students,” she said.

Douglas to require masks

Students and staff in the Douglas School District are entering a mask-wearing phase for two weeks after COVID-19 cases passed a threshold established by a board-approved plan in the fall.

Katy Urban, the district’s communications coordinator, explained that any time more than 1.5% of staff and students test positive for COVID-19, the school district moves to Phase 2 of its prevention strategies, which includes requirements to wear masks on buses, in buildings and during extracurricular activities for two weeks.

Urban said masks are not required outdoors.

“Our goal is to keep students safe and in class,” she said. “Wearing masks is one mitigation effort that we can put into place to help us keep kids healthy and learning.”

Urban said that notes would go out to families letting them know that Phase 2 has begun, with masks recommended but optional on Friday and then required on Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

“It’s not forever,” Urban said, noting that if cases dip below 1.5% after the two-week period, then Phase 2 will end.

