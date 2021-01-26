COVID-19 vaccines safe, South Dakota Mines epidemiologists say

The mRNA vaccine can't give anyone COVID-19, Dr. Christine Mathews said.

“mRNA, like DNA, is a nucleic acid found in all living cells," Mathews said. "DNA is located in the nucleus of the cell and contains all the instructions necessary for making proteins in the body. However, the cellular ‘machinery’ for making proteins from DNA instructions is located elsewhere, outside the nucleus. Since DNA cannot leave the nucleus, messenger RNA (mRNA) carries a copy of the instructions from the DNA to the machinery for production."

Mathews said mRNA vaccines include a piece of mRNA that carries a copy of the instructions for making the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein wrapped in a lipid transport vehicle that allows the mRNA to get inside the cell.

When mRNA enters the cell, the cellular machinery produces copies of the virus spike protein which can then be shown to the immune system, triggering a response to the spike protein in the form of creating antibodies.

These antibodies are identical to those that would be made after infection with SARS-CoV-2 and work by blocking the virus from using its spike proteins to enter host cells. Having previously made antibodies is extremely beneficial because it can take up to three weeks to generate specific antibody responses, Mathews said.