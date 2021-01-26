COVID-19 vaccines safe, South Dakota Mines epidemiologists say

Epidemiologists at South Dakota Mines shared concerns Tuesday in a statement from the university that misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine could dissuade people from getting vaccinated.
Falsehoods include the accusation that corners were cut in development of this vaccine, which Dr. Elizabeth Racz said is "on the contrary," noting FDA decisions to grant emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 was based on scientific data.
"The process was made a priority, as vaccine development goes it was definitely done quickly, but not sloppily," Racz said.
Racz also disputed rumors that include fetal stem cells were used in the COVID-19 vaccine or the vaccine causes infertility and changes DNA.
“The vaccine helps your body recognize and respond to the virus," Racz said. "The vaccine teaches your immune system. Once your immune system has learned to detect the virus, it can act more quickly and accurately to eliminate it. Your immune system also has ‘memory’ cells. These specialized cells remember how to protect you from the disease in the future — in this case COVID-19."
The mRNA vaccine can't give anyone COVID-19, Dr. Christine Mathews said.
“mRNA, like DNA, is a nucleic acid found in all living cells," Mathews said. "DNA is located in the nucleus of the cell and contains all the instructions necessary for making proteins in the body. However, the cellular ‘machinery’ for making proteins from DNA instructions is located elsewhere, outside the nucleus. Since DNA cannot leave the nucleus, messenger RNA (mRNA) carries a copy of the instructions from the DNA to the machinery for production."
Mathews said mRNA vaccines include a piece of mRNA that carries a copy of the instructions for making the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein wrapped in a lipid transport vehicle that allows the mRNA to get inside the cell.
When mRNA enters the cell, the cellular machinery produces copies of the virus spike protein which can then be shown to the immune system, triggering a response to the spike protein in the form of creating antibodies.
These antibodies are identical to those that would be made after infection with SARS-CoV-2 and work by blocking the virus from using its spike proteins to enter host cells. Having previously made antibodies is extremely beneficial because it can take up to three weeks to generate specific antibody responses, Mathews said.
Antibody responses are further boosted with repeat exposures, which is the reason for two vaccine doses with these COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.
Mathews said it’s important for those who are vaccinated to remember they are not immediately protected after the first injection.
“Presently two doses are required to reach full protective antibody levels,” Mathews said. “If you have had COVID-19 already, getting a vaccine is still recommended because it can help boost antibody and memory responses and could help prevent reinfection. If you have any questions or concerns, talk with your physician prior to getting vaccinated.”