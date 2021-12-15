Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation crafts partnership between BHSU and The Indian University of North America

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation has established a partnership between Black Hills State University and The Indian University of North America to offer higher education opportunities, according to a news release from Black Hills State University.

“The students who attend IUNA are self-motivated individuals who seek new ways to grow and learn,” Steve Helmers, Chair of the CHMF Board of Directors, said in a statement. “BHSU has for many years demonstrated a special commitment to Native American students. In a creative collaboration between IUNA and BHSU, both parties will find new ways to engage students and support their individual development.”

Two summer semester undergraduate academic programs, 7TH GEN® First-Year and 7TH GEN® Upper-Level, will be offered.

The 7TH GEN® First-Year Undergraduate Summer Program teaches Native students how to best navigate the requirements of university attendance while completing their first semester. The First-Year Program recruits and accepts high school graduates who meet the program regular or probationary admission requirements, the majority of whom are American Indian or Alaskan Natives. Accepted students enroll and participate in a summer semester that offers them the opportunity to earn 12 credit hours.

“BHSU is excited to partner with IUNA by offering credit-bearing classes including internships,” BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said in a statement. “The university has a long-standing commitment to the education of American Indian students and this program will provide another opportunity to exercise our commitment. We also look forward to working with IUNA staff and the Crazy Horse Foundation Board.”

