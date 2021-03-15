Deadline to file petitions to run for RCAS Board of Education seat is March 30

The deadline to file petitions to run for the Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education in Areas 1, 2, 3 and 7 is 5 p.m. on March 30. The election will be held June 8.

The positions now held by incumbents Matt Stephens, Curt Pochardt, Kara Flynn and Kate Thomas — Areas 1, 2, 3 and 7, respectively — will be on the ballot, according to a press release from RCAS.

The term length for Areas 1, 2, and 7 will be three years, and Area 3’s term length will be one year. Area 3’s seat was vacated last year by Brian Johnson after he moved. The board chose Kara Flynn to finish the term.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the school district, and an eligible voter in the district. The main duties of a school board member include advocating for students, policy making, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, planning/goal setting, evaluating the school district, maintaining fiscal responsibility, providing safe facilities, and communicating with the district.