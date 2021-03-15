Deadline to file petitions to run for RCAS Board of Education seat is March 30

The deadline to file petitions to run for the Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education in Areas 1, 2, 3 and 7 is 5 p.m. on March 30. The election will be held June 8.
The positions now held by incumbents Matt Stephens, Curt Pochardt, Kara Flynn and Kate Thomas — Areas 1, 2, 3 and 7, respectively — will be on the ballot, according to a press release from RCAS.
The term length for Areas 1, 2, and 7 will be three years, and Area 3’s term length will be one year. Area 3’s seat was vacated last year by Brian Johnson after he moved. The board chose Kara Flynn to finish the term.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the school district, and an eligible voter in the district. The main duties of a school board member include advocating for students, policy making, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, planning/goal setting, evaluating the school district, maintaining fiscal responsibility, providing safe facilities, and communicating with the district.
Interested candidates can obtain an election packet from the RCAS Business Office at the Rapid City Education Center at 625 9th St., Suite 620, or can print it from the RCAS website. Online, the packet can be found by going to Our District, and under Business and Support Services, Fiscal Operations.
Petitions need to have signatures of at least 20 people registered to vote in that candidate’s area, filed in the RCAS Business Office. Candidates who wish to remove their names from the ballot must also do so by March 30. For more information, call the Business Office at 605-394-4026.
Winners will be sworn in on July 26 at the board’s annual meeting.