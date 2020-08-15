Disproportionately hit by COVID-19, Native families unenroll from RCAS to homeschool or learn in other districts

Sarah Pierce, director of education equity for NDN Collective and lead facilitator of the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition, first reached out to the district for the partnership, which she said is important for “school choice.”

“For once in a long time, parents in Rapid City have an opportunity to choose a virtual option that fits our needs both culturally and linguistically,” Pierce said, noting she would promote other community members to do the same. “We’re all entitled to a choice, especially when it comes to serving the best interests of our students and our children.”

Pierce has four kids in the RCAS district who she will withdraw from their schools and transfer to the OLC district to learn from home this fall.

Although the district is nearly 90 miles from Rapid City, parents said their students will still feel more connected to the courses because they’re Lakota-specific, which may help engage the students more personally even while they take the classes online.

Tamera Miyasato, whose son is in fourth grade, said she and her other family members are certain they’ll enroll their kids with the OLC school district to learn online this fall.