District and state fall behind in several areas of special education, but RCAS sees higher employment and college enrollment

The South Dakota Department of Education recently released its annual report card on special education, which details districts’ performance in educational outcomes for students with disabilities.
The report, which identifies districts’ ability to meet federal requirements on several indicators and performance targets, shows that both the state and district did not meet state targets for several areas, such as the graduation rate for seniors in a four-year plan and proficiency for reading and math.
The report card is based on data from the 2018-19 school year with the exception of items 1, 2, 4, 9 and 10 which are based on 2017-18 data.
The district and state both did not meet the target of an 85 percent graduation rate for youth with IEPs (individualized education program) graduating from high school with a regular diploma in four years. The state’s rate was 62.9 percent; the district was at 60 percent.
Todd Christensen, special education program manager, said he’s confident the district will soon come close to meeting that mark by the time data is out for the previous school year.
The district was also one-tenths of a percent point away from meeting the state’s target of a dropout rate of 2.4 percent or less for youth in individualized education programs dropping out of high school in one year.
“We’re really close to meeting that target and really optimistic with our graduation data that when we get our 2019-2020 data, we will meet that,” Christensen said.
Rapid City Area Schools and the state also did not meet the statewide proficiency targets for reading and math for children with disabilities on statewide assessments.
For reading, the goal was 46.07 percent. The state’s rate was 18.43 percent; the district’s rate was 17.79 percent.
“We’re not talking basic or below basic, we’re talking about proficiency. Sometimes I think it’s a little unfair that we are identifying students with disabilities, who have very specific and individualized needs, and we want them to be proficient readers or proficient in math,” Christensen said. “That can be tough.”
To meet the reading benchmarks, Christensen said the district is implementing a new reading curriculum known as Wonders and will also implement a 95 percent reading curriculum.
In math, the statewide goal was 45.49 percent. The state’s rate was 16.73 percent proficiency; the district’s rate was 14.67 percent.
Christensen said to meet math benchmarks, both grade-level teachers and special education teachers will participate in professional development to make sure they get the same training.
The district passed participation rates for reading, but was .04 percent away from passing the math participation rate.
Benchmarks for LRE, or least restrictive environment, which means students are grouped with general education students to provide students with an appropriate and equitable education, were also measured in the report card.
For LRE for preschool students, the district passed with flying colors in the regular childhood program and received the majority of special education and related services in the regular early childhood program. The state target was 21.65 percent; the state saw 23.33 percent success and the district surpassed that at 44.26 percent.
However, the district did not meet the state target for separate special education classes, separate schools or residential facilities for LRE for preschool students. The state target was 16.16 percent; the district saw 17.62 percent.
“We’ve done a lot of professional development with that,” Christensen said. “We’re really working on that. We didn’t meet that target rate, but some of those systems change things can take two to three years” to be seen in a report card, he said.
For child outcomes in the percent of preschool children with IEPs, the district and state both failed to meet the state target in the following three areas: social-emotional skills, acquisition and use of knowledge and skills, and use of appropriate behaviors.
In the social-emotional skills category, the district and state both did not see enough children who entered the program below age expectations and substantially increased their rate of growth by the time they exited. The state target was 79.35 percent; the state saw 67.11 percent success in this area, and the district saw 65.12 percent success.
Christensen said social-emotional skills are measured at age 3 and before age 5 to help give a baseline of data in those areas for students.
“Every year, I think we make progress on that,” Christensen said. “When you’re a big district, we have students that we’re evaluating in our preschool program that have significant needs and significant disabilities. Their progress may be slow, may be limited before they turn six. So we’re not all the way there, and we still have a lot of intervention to do.”
For the percent of children functioning within age expectations by the time exited, the state target was 84.35 percent. The state saw 71.79 percent success; the district saw 67.06 percent.
“When you look at the report card, we have a lot of things we need to work on and I’m hoping in this next school year that we’re going to see the fruition of these efforts and see some of these things go up,” Christensen said. “I’m very confident in some of these areas that we will see progress.”
The district surpassed the state rates, and state targets, in the following post-secondary outcome categories:
29.69 percent of youth enrolled in higher education within one year of leaving high school. The state target was 15.5 percent, and the overall state rate was 16.93 percent.
82.81 percent of youth were employed within one year of leaving high school. The state target was 68.5 percent, and the overall state rate was 70.61 percent.
90.63 percent of youth were enrolled in any other type of postsecondary education/training or were employed in any other type of employment after high school. The state target was 82 percent, and the overall state rate was 82.11 percent.
The district also passed the following standards:
Proportionate representation of racial and ethnic groups in special education and in specific disability categories
All children with parental consent to evaluate were evaluated in the 25 School Day Timeline for Evaluations
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!