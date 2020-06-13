District and state fall behind in several areas of special education, but RCAS sees higher employment and college enrollment

In the social-emotional skills category, the district and state both did not see enough children who entered the program below age expectations and substantially increased their rate of growth by the time they exited. The state target was 79.35 percent; the state saw 67.11 percent success in this area, and the district saw 65.12 percent success.

Christensen said social-emotional skills are measured at age 3 and before age 5 to help give a baseline of data in those areas for students.

“Every year, I think we make progress on that,” Christensen said. “When you’re a big district, we have students that we’re evaluating in our preschool program that have significant needs and significant disabilities. Their progress may be slow, may be limited before they turn six. So we’re not all the way there, and we still have a lot of intervention to do.”

For the percent of children functioning within age expectations by the time exited, the state target was 84.35 percent. The state saw 71.79 percent success; the district saw 67.06 percent.