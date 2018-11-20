The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education held a sobering study session meeting Monday night, eyeing necessary building improvements for next year's budget.
"If this project is not to be completed, would it prevent us from opening school in the fall?" Assistant Superintendent Dave Janak said his facilities team asked of each pending project.
What school officials call the "no-choice list" measures just shy of $5 million — measures like stabilizing a rusting floor at Canyon Lake Elementary School, roof repairs to South Middle School, and an emergency power generator at West Middle School.
The only item on Janak's list that wouldn't prevent its school from opening is a $300,000 cover and redesign for the orchestra pit at Stevens High School. The reason it's on the list?
"A year ago, that pit was open, and a theatre student fell in and became pretty seriously injured," Janak said. "It's on the list. We may have pending litigation outstanding if we don't fix this thing."
No vote will be taken on these projects — paid by the school board out of its capital outlay or reserve budget — until May. However, many projects will require bids and design well in advance. Janak said in previous years he never brought a detailed expense report to the board but a dwindling capital-outlay budget — used to prop up teacher salaries in recent years — made him change his mind.
"Because of limited resources, it's important for the board to hear this firsthand," Superintendent Lori Simon said.
Board member Christine Stephenson echoed a tension many on the board feel about competing demands of staff pay and the upkeep of buildings.
"We have hard decisions to make about pay versus buildings," Stephenson said.
While the district has a list exceeding $200 million in potential repairs and renovations on the district's schools, the $4.8 million represents the absolute necessary items. Other project upgrades the district will likely move on in the next year include converting fire panels from analog to digital at Horace Mann Elementary and new piping at Knollwood Elementary School.
"It's like finding a mechanic for your '07 Ford," said Kumar Veluswamy, facilities services manager. "It's getting tough to find those parts."