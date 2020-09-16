District reports 15 active COVID-19 cases, 50 total in online data dashboard

Rapid City Area Schools has 15 active coronavirus cases among nine students and six staff, according to data made public by the district Wednesday afternoon in an online data dashboard.
The dashboard also shows how many students and staff are quarantined after a potential COVID-19 exposure. Quarantine numbers include active cases; 124 students and 29 staff are quarantined.
Fifty total active and recovered cases have been reported among students and staff in the district. District information manager Katy Urban said the data for the total active and recovered cases goes back to mid-August when staff returned to work, not just when school started Sept. 8.
Urban said she plans to update the dashboard by noon each day by compiling information from school nurses who track quarantine dates and symptoms for staff and families.
Staff members and families with sick students who test positive for COVID-19 must contact the lead nurse, who will conduct contact tracing and track quarantines and symptoms for those infected and their close contacts.
Urban declined to give out specific COVID-19 case numbers for each school to the Journal.
Urban said some schools have no cases, others have had one or two cases and others have had multiple cases. She said looking at the RCAS school status page would help the public know in the future which school has more cases than another if they were in Level 3, distance learning.
