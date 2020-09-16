District reports 15 active COVID-19 cases, 50 total in online data dashboard

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Area Schools has 15 active coronavirus cases among nine students and six staff, according to data made public by the district Wednesday afternoon in an online data dashboard.

The dashboard also shows how many students and staff are quarantined after a potential COVID-19 exposure. Quarantine numbers include active cases; 124 students and 29 staff are quarantined.

Fifty total active and recovered cases have been reported among students and staff in the district. District information manager Katy Urban said the data for the total active and recovered cases goes back to mid-August when staff returned to work, not just when school started Sept. 8.

Urban said she plans to update the dashboard by noon each day by compiling information from school nurses who track quarantine dates and symptoms for staff and families.

Staff members and families with sick students who test positive for COVID-19 must contact the lead nurse, who will conduct contact tracing and track quarantines and symptoms for those infected and their close contacts.