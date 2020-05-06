District says it won’t ask students to return to classes this semester

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Kristi Noem’s “Back to Normal” plan gives school districts the option to decide whether a limited return to school in small groups of students is right for them.

Rapid City Area Schools have chosen not to consider the limited return to in-person instruction to “check in” before the school year ends, as the plan suggests.

Superintendent Lori Simon said in the school district with more than 13,500 students facilitating a check in would be “no easy feat, requiring extensive time and planning.” RCAS will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year as planned.

The last day students will receive new content is May 15 and the last day they can turn in assignments is May 28.

Students can collect and return items to their schools with the exception of laptop computers during the week of May 18-22. Since students still might need computers, laptop collection will happen during the week following Memorial Day, May 26-28.

RCAS asked in an email to students and families to watch for further communication from their schools regarding specific times and social distancing for that process.