DOH clarifies one active case, not three, at BHSU

The state health department clarified in an email to the Journal Wednesday that Black Hills State University has one active case of COVID-19 on campus, not three, as health officials stated on Monday.
BHSU said there have been three total cases on campus: one in April, one in June and one reported last week. The latest case is a staff member who had visited the student union. The DOH said the previous cases have both recovered from coronavirus.
The newest case was reported out via campus-wide email four days after 110 bikers checked out of the dorm Aug. 10 during rally week, but BHSU President Laurie Nichols said the staff member had no contact with the bikers and didn't work in the dorms or have close contact with the bikers. Classes resumed Wednesday at BHSU.
Nichols said BHSU chose not to cancel its 23-year-long tradition of hosting bikers in the dorms because “we have a long history of doing this.”
“We have repeat customers who come back to us year after year,” Nichols said. “They’re wonderful people. They know us and we know them. We don’t have troublemakers. These aren’t druggies that are coming here. For us just to cancel means that we would give up thousands of dollars. If we had cancelled it, we would be walking away from all that money.”
Nichols said bikers were charged $500 per room to stay from Aug. 5 to 10, a shortened week to allow the university time for cleaning after the bikers checked out, and before students would arrive on campus.
“In a good year,” Nichols said the bikers give the university revenue of $80,000, but the university made “north of” $20,000 from the bikers this year. All the revenue goes back into the university’s housing budget to improve the dorms or cover residential programs, she said.
Nichols said the majority of this year’s 110 bikers who stayed in the dorms traveled from outside South Dakota for the rally, coming from states like Texas, California, Washington, Wyoming, Minnesota and Iowa, for example.
Not all the bikers have a BHSU connection, like being alumni, state employees or parents of students. Nichols said the advertisement to stay at BHSU during the rally can be found online, but for the most part, bikers hear about the dorms primarily through “word of mouth” or are “repeat customers.”
South Dakota Mines has also hosted bikers on campus during rally week in past years, but this year President Jim Rankin chose not to.
“We urge everyone to make decisions with the safety of our community in mind,” Rankin said in an email. “This year, we took the step of closing on-campus housing to those attending the Sturgis motorcycle rally. We do support community events, but we felt this was necessary to ready campus for the fall semester.”
