DOH clarifies one active case, not three, at BHSU

Nichols said BHSU chose not to cancel its 23-year-long tradition of hosting bikers in the dorms because “we have a long history of doing this.”

“We have repeat customers who come back to us year after year,” Nichols said. “They’re wonderful people. They know us and we know them. We don’t have troublemakers. These aren’t druggies that are coming here. For us just to cancel means that we would give up thousands of dollars. If we had cancelled it, we would be walking away from all that money.”

Nichols said bikers were charged $500 per room to stay from Aug. 5 to 10, a shortened week to allow the university time for cleaning after the bikers checked out, and before students would arrive on campus.

“In a good year,” Nichols said the bikers give the university revenue of $80,000, but the university made “north of” $20,000 from the bikers this year. All the revenue goes back into the university’s housing budget to improve the dorms or cover residential programs, she said.

Nichols said the majority of this year’s 110 bikers who stayed in the dorms traveled from outside South Dakota for the rally, coming from states like Texas, California, Washington, Wyoming, Minnesota and Iowa, for example.