Doney running for RCAS school board in Area 3

Gabe Doney is running for the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education in Area 3.

Doney said he supports normalcy and stability in our school system through a strong governing board.

“I applaud our teachers, students and families for adapting to the changes rolled out during the past year and now we must get back to normal and make up for the lost learning,” Doney said in a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Doney has a degree in Industrial Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the SD National Guard.

Currently, Doney is a member of the Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, SDSM&T Industrial Engineering Advisory Board, and the Pennington County Fire Service Board-West Central District. He has coached football, baseball and basketball youth programs and said he believes in developing youth to reach their full potential.

Doney and his wife, Lonnie, have enrolled all four of their children in the RCAS school system.

For more information, visit his website at GabeDoney.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0