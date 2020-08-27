Douglas and Lemmon school districts will resume Sept. 8 after coronavirus outbreaks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas School District announced Thursday it will delay the school start date until Sept. 8 due to a staff shortage, as four staff members have tested positive and 24 others are self-quarantining.

Superintendent Alan Kerr said the latest staff member to test positive Wednesday afternoon worked at Vandenberg Elementary School. No other students have tested positive.

Previously the school district had seen five cases, three among staff and two in students.

The Lemmon School District is also moving its start date to Sept. 8 after four elementary staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, sending 121 students home to self-quarantine a week after schools reopened.

The Lemmon school district said the administration decided to cancel on-site instruction from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7, resuming in-person schooling the same day that the Rapid City Area Schools district will have students return to their schools.

Lemmon Superintendent Steve Bucks said he's not aware of any students who have COVID-19. Additional information will be sent out for K-5 distance learning "as soon as possible." Grades 6-12 are continuing on-site instruction as usual.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.