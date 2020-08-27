 Skip to main content
Douglas and Lemmon school districts will resume Sept. 8 after coronavirus outbreaks
Douglas School District announced Thursday it will delay the school start date until Sept. 8 due to a staff shortage, as four staff members have tested positive and 24 others are self-quarantining.

Superintendent Alan Kerr said the latest staff member to test positive Wednesday afternoon worked at Vandenberg Elementary School. No other students have tested positive.

Previously the school district had seen five cases, three among staff and two in students.

The Lemmon School District is also moving its start date to Sept. 8 after four elementary staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, sending 121 students home to self-quarantine a week after schools reopened.

The Lemmon school district said the administration decided to cancel on-site instruction from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7, resuming in-person schooling the same day that the Rapid City Area Schools district will have students return to their schools.

Lemmon Superintendent Steve Bucks said he's not aware of any students who have COVID-19. Additional information will be sent out for K-5 distance learning "as soon as possible." Grades 6-12 are continuing on-site instruction as usual.

