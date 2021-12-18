Douglas Middle School taps Project AWARE for student support

Greg Seefeldt sees middle school as a place where students are asking some of the toughest questions of their lives.

“In that adolescent stage, they’re making that transition in identity,” said Seefeldt, the principal at Douglas Middle School. “Am I the family person? Am I an individual? That struggle is one that every middle-schooler goes through.”

Then he added with a chuckle, “And it’s one we all try to forget.”

Seefeldt was describing middle school trials that may be intensified by the pandemic and the instability it's generated. In the case of Douglas Middle School, adolescent struggles are also occurring at a school with a population that has, for the most part, grown over the past decade or so, with more growth anticipated. About 670 students are attending Douglas Middle School this school year.

In the midst of such challenges, the school is participating in Project AWARE, a national program designed, among other things, to bolster awareness and training surrounding mental health issues and to connect children and their families with needed services.

Douglas Middle School is partnering with Black Hills Special Services Cooperative and Behavior Management Systems. Black Hills Special Services Cooperative is administering the grant on a local level, Seefeldt said.

Ultimately, the grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It’s administered at the state level by the South Dakota Department of Education and the South Dakota Department of Social Services, departments that “are partnering with school districts and community mental health centers to improve access to mental health services,” according to the South Dakota Department of Education website.

Douglas Middle School was among a cluster of schools in the state that began participating in a Project AWARE pilot program in 2018, according to the state Department of Education website.

By 2019, staff members from Black Hills Special Services Cooperative and Behavior Management Systems began working at the middle school.

“It’s really designed to focus on the whole school population and what their needs are,” said Carrie Carney, community Project AWARE manager with Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. She said social-emotional, behavioral and academic support are all part of the program.

Carney also noted that Project AWARE works with what's called the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support framework. That, she said, includes three tiers, with the first involving services designed for all students – and then becoming more specialized with each tier.

One of the practices under the first tier, Carney explained, is the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports framework – known as PBIS.

“With PBIS we really focus on connections with the students and building a warm atmosphere with students,” Seefeldt said. “It takes away from the traditional model you see in the movies and on TV where discipline comes first.”

Carney said that all students participate in PBIS, and they also receive presentations focusing on the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Other practices also fall under the first tier, she said.

The second tier, Carney explained, involves “targeted intervention.” That, she said, includes work with individual students and groups of students who may be struggling with classes, social interactions or other issues.

The third tier includes more intensive services, and it’s handled by Jennifer Marshik, a systems of care coordinator with Behavior Management Systems, a Rapid City-based organization offering counseling and other services. Marshik said most of the children she works with can benefit from outside therapy. She works with families as well.

“The (students) might need a community-based counselor,” she said, noting that her work with Behavior Management Systems gives her access to such counseling. She also helps students and families locate essential needs such as food, clothing and school supplies.

Seefeldt stressed the importance of having more adults in the building ready to talk with students.

“The students will approach a trusted adult, whether it’s a teacher or a custodian or a Project Aware (staff member),” he said. “What’s nice about it is that the adults in the building have more opportunities to have conversations and bring resources to the kids.”

Seefeldt said the school district also has one social worker who can now increase the time she spends at other schools.

“She’s wonderful at what she does,” Seefeldt said, but he noted the benefit of having new staff members devoted strictly to the middle school.

“Having Carrie and Jennifer here allows that social worker to spend more time in other buildings,” he said. “It enhances the capacity of our building as well as the district.”

And now, after the descent of the pandemic, the presence of trusted adults may be particularly important.

“Having to reintegrate into a school environment has been tough for students,” Carney said.

And searching for identity, as Seefeldt explained, can be a trying process for middle-school students in even the most ordinary of times.

Carney said the grant runs on a year-by-year basis for up to five years. She said after Jan. 1, people in the district and at the state level will discuss strategies to sustain the progress.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.