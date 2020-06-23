Douglas School District makes changes to upcoming school year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOX ELDER | Douglas School District students and teachers will have a different schedule when they return to class in the fall.

Members of the Board of Education approved the modified schedule Monday evening, which adds 25 minutes to each day, but also reduces the number of school days from 169 to 160.

Teachers will head back to school Aug. 18 for nine days of professional development before students arrive on Aug. 31. The last day of school would be May 19, 2021.

Superintendent Alan Kerr said the professional development days will be used to get faculty up to speed on procedures and technology if the district has to go to distance-learning protocols because of another outbreak of COVID-19.

"The thought was that we needed our teachers all trained up on whatever platform their building uses. So, we front-loaded the (professional development) that way we can gear up if we shut down," Kerr said. "The other part was we thought because the students were so far behind after missing three months, they needed more instructional time."