Douglas School District officials continue school construction planning

Douglas School District Superintendent Kevin Case reported on public feedback – particularly about potential grade school construction – and noted plans to deliver a summary of funding possibilities for new school construction as soon as next month at Monday night’s board of education meeting.

“Trista and I are continuing to have dialogue,” Case said, referring to Trista Olney, the district’s business manager, during Monday’s meeting. “Our goal … is a summary document to show you a number of (funding) sources.”

Last month the board of education approved “the design development of the new Douglas High School as presented on November 8, 2021,” as stated on the meeting agenda, and authorized “(CO-OP Architecture) and DLR Group to proceed with the Construction Document (CD) phase of the contract.”

The board also approved the design contract with CO-OP Architecture and DLR Group for an elementary school.

The projected cost of the new high school, when considering all aspects of the project, is estimated at $136 million, Case told the Journal last month.

Jared Carda, principal architect for CO-OP Architecture, also said last month that the student capacity for the new high school was expected to be 1,400, accommodating more than 500 additional students than the current high school, with a size of about 300,000 square feet.

On Monday, Case described a meeting conducted by the district’s elementary building committee a few days earlier at Francis Case Elementary School. He said nearly 40 people from the community, including district employees, attended.

“What a great turnout,” he told the board. “We invited 41 or 42 people. We talked about … the vision for a new elementary school.”

Case said questions about the need for a new elementary school – along with other logistical questions – rose to the surface.

“One of the things that became obvious, in my opinion, is that there are a lot of questions about the ‘why,’” he said during Monday’s board meeting.

Case also noted feedback from ThoughtExchange, the online discussion tool used by the district, about new school construction.

“A lot of the ThoughtExchange (discussion) centered on safety and traffic flow,” he said.

Case said his goal was to spend time in early January meeting with staff in the elementary schools to talk about issues such as funding options and the district’s growth – the driver, he said, for the new construction.

“I’ll talk to staff, but I’ll also bring that back to the board to make sure we’re on the same page, too,” he said.

Case announced the possibility, on Monday, of receiving a planning grant “that would help supplement with planning and architectural fees” for both the elementary and high school.

After Monday’s meeting, Case emphasized the reasoning behind planning for a new high school and elementary school.

“It’s truly growth,” he said. “Our facilities are at capacity. But I don’t think everyone’s aware of the growth that we are starting to experience and that we’re going to experience. We’ll continue to talk about it.”

