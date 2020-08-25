Douglas School District reports four COVID-19 cases; two worked at the rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Douglas School District has seen four COVID-19 cases this fall among two students and two staff members.

Superintendent Alan Kerr said Tuesday the two staff members worked at the same store at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. One works at Patriot Elementary Badger Clark and the other at Patriot Elementary Francis Case.

Kerr said there wasn’t a district-wide policy about whether staff or students could attend or work at the rally.

“We couldn’t stop them from doing that kind of stuff outside the district,” he said. “I wish they wouldn’t have gone, but I can’t mandate that.”

The students are brothers, Kerr said, noting one attends Douglas Middle School and the other Douglas High School.

Kerr said the students and staff members are all asymptomatic. They are isolating at home for 10 days, and their close contacts are self-quarantining for 14 days while monitoring for symptoms.

The school district will continue to notify families as cases arise in the district, Kerr said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.