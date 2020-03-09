Douglas schools release pandemic plan for coronavirus

The District has no plan to feed students, and believe that to be a parental responsibility, according to the plan.

Teachers may provide packets of instructional materials to students, worth 10 days of educational material, either as hard copies or electronically.

Websites will be made available to parents with educational resources.

Students without Internet access may be contacted by email, phone or the SchoolMessenger communications system for their education.

High school students will utilize technology-based distance education to limit physical contact.

Psychological counseling for qualifying students will be maintained via telephone.

There will be no break in pay for salaried staff. No leave will be charged to employees who are unable to work if the schools close.

Classified/hourly staff who are not able to work during school closings will not be paid. For example, cooks and custodians cannot work during that time, but could recoup lost wages when the school reopens.