Douglas schools will require masks starting Monday

The Douglas School District now requires masking for students and staff due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district.

The Douglas school board on Aug. 23 decided that masking protocols would become mandatory if the number of active cases among students and staff reached 1.5% of the population. As of Sept. 8, the District’s active cases reached that threshold, and Douglas is encouraging all staff and students to wear masks until they become mandatory on Sept. 13. The District asks everyone to provide their own masks.

As of Sept. 9, when the Douglas administration decided to make masks a requirement, there were around 50 cases throughout the District. The threshold to move to masking protocol is 48 cases.

The Douglas Board of Education will meet Monday night to make revisions to its back-to-school plan, namely the parameters to move between phases. The board will also approve how long the mask mandate will last. Douglas Superintendent Kevin Case said he anticipates re-evaluating mask protocols every two weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Case said the District has been evaluating the situation based on the internal population’s rate of infection rather than Pennington County at large.